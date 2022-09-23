It didn’t take Clinch County (5-1) long to take control of their non-region game with Frederica Academy (1-4) “Under the Oaks” Friday night on St. Simons Island.
Clinch County running back Keegan Clayton returned the opening kickoff 92-yards for a touchdown to set the tone for the Panthers in a 45-6 win over the Knights.
Frederica fumbled on its third play from scrimmage at its own 26-yard line and one play later Panther running back Eddie Smith scored on a 6-yard run, and with just two minutes and five seconds gone in the game, the Knights found themselves in a 14-0 hole.
The Knights start to the game was a sign of things to come. Frederica Academy head coach Brandon Derrick knew going in the Knights were going to have to play a near-perfect game.
“We didn’t execute early on and that put us behind the eight ball big time,” Derrick said. “You can’t get behind the eight ball against really good football teams.”
Clinch capitalized on a second Frederica fumble in the second quarter to take a 22-0 lead with 11:02 left before halftime.
The Knights were able to flip the field position after a first down run by Jordan Triplett but could not sustain the drive. A 46-yard punt by Sean Mooney pinned Clinch deep in its own territory at the 8-yard line.
The Panthers then went 92 yards on 14 plays to take a 30-0 lead with 2:09 left in the first half.
Frederica’s offense could not get anything going, leaving Clinch County with just enough time left to cap the first half by scoring with a 38-yard touchdown pass as time expired, giving the Panthers a 38-0 lead at the half.
The Knights came out after halftime with their best drive of the game featuring Triplett in the “Wildcat” package on the first eight plays of the 3rd quarter. Two Sutton Ellis runs and a sack bogged the drive down at the Panthers 16 yard line setting up a fourth and eleven touchdown pass from Ellis to Triplett, making the score 38-6 after a failed extra point with 4:46 left in the 3rd quarter.
Clinch capped the scoring in the fourth quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run by Eddie Smith to make it 45-6.
Triplett finished the game with 26 carries for 141 yards to go along with his 16-yard touchdown reception for the Knights. Sutton Ellis finished the night 4 of 5 passing for 41 yards, 2 interceptions and 1 touchdown.
Coach Derrick says the Knights will go back to work Monday to get ready for Tattnall Square next Friday night for homecoming.
“Clinch is a good team, a good program, they have a lot of history and do a good job,” Derrick said postgame. “They are going to make some noise in the playoffs. Hopefully playing a team of their caliber will make us better in the long run and get us prepared for the stretch run.”