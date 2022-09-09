The Knights of Frederica Academy (1-2) start their stretch of playing highly ranked opponents when they host No.4 Calvary Day (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Giving up a lead late to the Valwood School in the fourth quarter of their 32-21 defeat, the Knights had two choices as they sat in a team circle after the defeat, hang their heads or get back to work.
“I think we are trying to get healthy, we are a little knicked up,” said Frederica Academy head coach Brandon Derrick. “It was a pretty good battle. What can we take from it? We had our opportunities to win the game and squandered them in some ways. We made some mistakes and when I look back at it, about four plays changed the outcome of the football game. A lot of people don’t notice them, but I felt like there were four that changed the game.
“We went back and looked at the four plays and focused on what we did up front offensively and defensively (to see) what can we have done better. We didn’t tackle well when the game was on the line. We had chances to tackle them in the backfield for losses and just didn’t get them down. Part of that is fatigue and part of that is fundamental football.”
Using the week to wash away the defeat and push the focus towards Calvary Day, Coach Derrick said his team came out sluggish during Tuesday’s practice. That’s when he told them they need to focus on the little things if they expect big results.
“That’s what I told them, and I think they took the message to heart and picked up the intensity,” Derrick said. “I’ve always said you have to do the little things right to get a result. We will see, it is a different group of kids every year and we are trying to figure it out as a staff who we can push, to push the buttons the right way. Hopefully, we can figure it out in the next couple of weeks. It’s going to be a battle these next four weeks we play three No. 1 ranked teams and a No. 4 ranked team in AAA which is probably better than the other three No. 1 teams. It’s going to be a challenge for us.”
Those four teams are Calvary Day, John Milledge, Clinch, and Tattnall Square. First up for the Knights in their battle against the giants are the Cavaliers of Calvary Day out of Savannah.
“That’s big, the travel (between the two),” Derrick said. “Coach Stroud and I have a pretty good rapport with each other. I know he isn’t going to try and beat me by a million. He’s got the talent to do it, but he is going to go out there and work with his team. He uses our game to evaluate his kids at times. For us, we get to go play the best competition. Them, John Millidge, Clinch and Tattnall Square will be better than the other seven we will see all year.
“We are going to face a really stiff four games here, and we can either get better and build off of it and get ready for those last four games or we can fold the tent in. What it does is it makes you tough or you fold up and we are going to find out in the next four weeks.”
Calvary Day moved from Region 3-A Private to Class AAA this offseason, and it hasn’t stopped the team whatsoever. In their two games this season, the Cavaliers are averaging 38.5 points a game and 280 yards of offense.
Talented all around the gridiron, Calvary Day is led by 6-foot-3 quarterback Jake Merklinger, a 2024 four-star recruit, and 6-foot-4 tight end Michael Smith on the offensive side of the ball. The two connected nine times last year, and have found the end zone once so far.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Cavaliers have two 2023 three-star recruits in defensive lineman Terry Simmons (Duke) and linebacker Troy Ford (UCF). Facing a tough challenge against several division one prospects, Coach Derrick said his team has to be the most disciplined they’ve been this season to pull off the upset.
“We have to play really disciplined and do everything right and hope that they do some things wrong and we capitalize on it,” Derrick said. “We have to probably play one of our best games, if not our best game overall to pull off a win and hopefully they play a below-average game. Stanger things have happened, and you have to go out and play the game. At the same time, I think they are going to come down here ready to play. Coach Stroud always has his kids ready to play. Maybe, they will have a hard time trying to get up for little ole Frederica. Maybe it’s something that they overlook us but at the same time, we have to get prepared to go play the best Calvary Day team that comes out there. They may come out and do everything exactly right. We have to prepare for the best Calvary Day team, and there is no lack of preparation going on in the coaching staff room with us trying to get the kids ready and prepared.”
Preparing to see a lot of run-pass option plays from the Cavaliers’ offense, Coach Derrick and his staff know the challenges that they will face if they try and crowd the box against an athletic team.
“When you try and creep up with eight men in the box or nine men in the box to crowd the line of scrimmage then they are going to hit you down the field with some skinny posts and seam routes,” Derrick said. “They have some fast receivers, a quarterback that can sling it all over the place. Their running backs are athletic and as soon as you don’t put eight men in the box then they are going to pound it up inside of you and make you go down in there.
“Either way, we have got to play very disciplined and read keys and game tackle. We are going to have to get there as a group, it ain’t going to be one person pulling these kids down. Their offensive/defensive line probably averages 280 across the front and they come off the ball fast. They have a couple of D1 guys on the D-line and they have a D1 linebacker. They have a lot of D1 prospects and we have to be ready to play our best game and hopefully, they don’t play theirs.”
Playing Calvary Day for the third consecutive year, Coach Derrick knows his opponents will come off the bus with three times the players he has. He is hoping this doesn’t scare his players to face some of the toughest competition they will see all season long.
“They have about 80 kids, and we are used to it,” Derrick said of the roster differences. “We went up and played them last year and we had 17 kids. The year before we had 26 and they had 80 then. We can be scared to death or we can just fight the battle. I think our kids will be ready to go and fight the battle.”