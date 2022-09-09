Fred-Val-18
Frederica Academy head coach Brandon Derrick smiles after a touchdown play against Valwood last week.

The Knights of Frederica Academy (1-2) start their stretch of playing highly ranked opponents when they host No.4 Calvary Day (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Giving up a lead late to the Valwood School in the fourth quarter of their 32-21 defeat, the Knights had two choices as they sat in a team circle after the defeat, hang their heads or get back to work.

