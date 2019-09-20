Frederica Academy scored early an often as the Knights cruised to 63-0 victory over visiting Augusta Prep on Friday.
Denver Anthony led the way for the Knights (2-2), scoring four total touchdowns – two rushing and two receiving. Frederica’s offensive dominance of the undermanned Cavaliers (0-4) was thorough as the Knights scored on nine of their 11 possessions. The Knights were only thwarted as time ran out on their final possession of the first half and coach Brandon Derrick called for consecutive knees to end the game.
“We ‘out athleted’ them tonight and were able to get out guys in space to make some plays,” Derrick said of his offense, which amassed 481 total yards in the game. “We’ve got some kids that can go and they do a pretty good job with it. We’re getting better and better on offense.”
The Knights’ defense was equally dominant, smothering the Cavaliers’ offense all night. Frederica forced eight punts, one turnover on downs, and recovered a fumble on Augusta Prep’s final possession.
The Knights did not allow a play longer than 6 yards all night and the Cavaliers completed zero passes on five attempts. The only first down Augusta Prep gained all night was off of a Frederica penalty.
“Our defense played lights out tonight,” Anthony said. “We got to our assignment and played our keys – just good sound football.”
Anthony started the onslaught for the Knights as he scored the first two touchdowns of the game. The first was a 24-yard scamper to the end zone on the Knights’ first play from scrimmage with 9:39 left in the first quarter. Less than three minutes later, he found pay dirt again, this time as a recipient of a 46-yard Tyler Devlin pass.
Deke Jernigan joined the scoring party when he burst up the middle for a 30-yard run with 2:55 remaining in the first quarter. Anthony would add his final two scores to start off the second quarter – another 13-yard reception and a 16-yard run to push the score to 35-0.
D’kel Walker got in on the action as he rushed into the end zone from 33 yards out with 6:30 left in the first half. After the FA defense forced a turnover on downs deep in Cavalier territory, Kyle Perez ripped off a 17 yard run to push the halftime score to 49-0.
A running clock in the second half limited the Knights’ possessions, but they still managed to score twice more. Avery Cobb had a shifty 65-yard run on the first play of the third quarter and Asa Fritchman took an end around 17 yards to close out Frederica’s scoring in the fourth quarter. Fritchman and William Brock traded kicking duties on the night and the duo was perfect on extra points.
After the game, Derrick said he was pleased with the effort and ability of his younger players, who were on the field for the entire second half.
“Our young kids played really well on defense and offense,” Derrick said. “The practiced well this week and I thought it paid dividends for our first team.”
Derrick said the ability to put younger players on the field ahead of upcoming GISA Region 2-AAA games will only help improve the team’s depth.
“They get more comfortable and understand what’s going on out there,” So if they need to get in there and give us good minutes they can do that. I thought they did a good job tonight.”
Frederica Academy has a bye week and will play next on Oct. 4 at home against region foe Pinewood Christian.
“Our performance tonight proved what we talked about all week,” he said. “If we focus on what we do, it will show up on the field. We coached them a lot on fundamentals and getting better. Next week will be the same thing.”