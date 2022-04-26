Earning the No. 7 seed after a 7-5-1 record, the Knights earned a spot to host a first round playoff game.
Facing the No. 10 Augusta Prep Day School, Frederica started the game off with a high volume of pressure.
Looking to get the ball quickly up the field, the Knights took their first shot of the game 30 seconds in when Bryce Reilly narrowly missed the frame of the goal.
Reilly and his Knights teammates wouldn't stop there, earning themselves a corner four minutes later and controlling the game at their pace.
Augusta Prep thought they had a chance for a one-on-one shot but a recovery from Jacob Leonard stopped the Cavaliers from getting a shot on goal.
In the 28th minute, Frederica picked up the first goal after Max Byrd failed to convert his one-one-one chance, but a parried shot kept the ball loose in the middle of the six yard box. Reilly controlled the ball through three Cavalier defenders and finessed his shot into the bottom right corner for a 1-0 Knights lead.
Minutes later, Reilly picked up his second ball after Frederica sent an over the top ball through Augusta’s backline. With Reilly sprinting to control the ball, Blake Holloway stayed stride for stride with his teammate as a secondary option. Reilly controlled the ball and after a few dribbles, Reilly placed his shot to the left side of the goal, giving the Knights a 2-0 lead.
