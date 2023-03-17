Frederica Academy’s boys golf team edged Camden in a match between the programs Thursday at Retreat.
A standout performance by Frederica’s Aarnav Nath tipped the scales in a contest between the GIAA Knights and the GHSA Class 7A Wildcats. Nath shot a 37 over nine holes to finish as the low medalist.
“The pins were very tricky yesterday, in a lot of spots right next to steep slopes,” said Frederica boys coach Tom Willis. “Arnie played well, staying even or 1 over for most of the match. He is hitting it well right now.
“He has learned how to work the ball both ways and is controlling the direction of the ball flight much better than he did before. He has a good short game too and is very good at getting up and down and saving pars.”
But, without the services of top golfer Jackson Byrd, Frederica would need more than Nath’s low round to slip past Camden.
It was Travis Cavalier who delivered with a round of 38, including a birdie on the final hole that lifted the Knights to the win.
“As it stood, a bogey by him would have made it a tie, but he hit a 6 iron into the wind from 180 on No. 9 to about three feet to make birdie and secure the victory by two strokes,” Willis said. “That was a great shot, and we needed it. It’s nice to see Travis pull through, he was playing really well at the beginning of the year but has struggled lately, so that is a step in the right direction.”
Lance Reid, Campbell Williams and Charlie Suddath each shot 40 for Frederica Academy, which also saw Thomas Sams (41), Edward Stephens (46) and Robert Stephens (46) compete on the boy’s side.
The Frederica girls also squared off against Camden, though they’d fall 147-150 in the matchup.
Margaret Gandy paced the Lady Knights, shooting 46 for the round. Parker Jules shot 50, and Addie Seban rounded out the scoring with a 54.
“Parker and Addison both played well from tee to green, but need to work on their chipping and putting to improve their consistency and scoring,” said Frederica girls coach Rich Seban. “Margaret was solid all day shooting the low round of the day for our team. The work she is putting at practice is starting to produce some great results on the course.”