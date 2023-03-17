IMG_0173

The Frederica Academy boys golf team poses for a photo at Retreat on Thursday.

 Provided photo

Frederica Academy’s boys golf team edged Camden in a match between the programs Thursday at Retreat.

A standout performance by Frederica’s Aarnav Nath tipped the scales in a contest between the GIAA Knights and the GHSA Class 7A Wildcats. Nath shot a 37 over nine holes to finish as the low medalist.

