Frederica Academy heads to Savannah to take on the St. Andrew’s School Lions on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
After a dominating win over their rivals, Bulloch Academy, head coach Brandon Derrick told his team this week to regain their focus on what’s at hand.
“We told the kids we wanted to build off of the second half on Long County and continue to build on it,” Derrick said. “It’s not like we need to regroup, we just need to get focused and build on our success and fix some of our failures. The problems that we have, or if we didn’t get some of the things done quite the way we wanted to, let’s get it fixed and get better. I told my kids I thought we got better the last three weeks because of our individual period. Working on the basics: run blocking and pass blocking and doing those things...”
Derrick added that the individual periods in the last three weeks have given the team a chance to fine-tune things for the final stretch of the season.
After starting the season off 1-4 and losing quarterback Thomas Veal during the four-game losing streak, his return has the team clicking at the right time of the season.
“Everybody says coach you always figure it out on the back end,” Derrick said jokingly. “Well, I think we had it figured out early on but when Thomas got hurt, it was a shuffle. How can we even be competitive when our starting quarterback is going out? Now you gotta put your MaxPreps All-American at quarterback and running back, but also one of your best receivers that stretches the field has to play every snap at quarterback, running back, and then go on the other side and play free safety.
“What it does is it puts more pressure points on Jordan (Triplett) and Bryce (Reilly) to be that much better. If Thomas is on the field, we just execute the game plan. He game manages and we are able to attack down the field. We lose a Bryce on the edge and that kind of hurt us. Bryce knows how to get open. He got open the other night when it was third and eight. He found the perfect spot and sat down in it and Thomas put it right on him. Getting Jon Phillip Spiers more involved in the passing game down the field. He’s 6-foot-2, and he can catch just about anything. I thought we’ve done a better job of getting him involved this week and it paid some big dividends for us.”
The Knights are averaging 43.5 points during their two-game winning streak and have given up just 13 points total.
Now, they will be facing a Lions team that has lost both region games, losing 50-19 to Pinewood and 21-14 to Trinity Christian.
Derrick knows that his players will need to make every tackle possible against a team that averages 183.3 rushing yards a game.
“I think their quarterback (Zayden Edwards) is pretty good and does a good job,” Derrick said. “They have a really shifty receiver that’s fast (Zyere Edwards). They got a pretty good running back (Anthony Kusilka) that gets downhill and runs the ball well.... they got some guys that do a pretty good job. They run a lot of zone schemes so we gotta get off blocks and get down the line and make tackles. That’s going to be the key emphasis for us.”