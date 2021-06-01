Fourth in high jump at state earns Bryan Girls Track MVP
Akeelah Bryan is just getting her career started at Brunswick High. She plays basketball and runs on the track team, but her success in the track and field events landed her The News’ Girls Track MVP honors.
She competed in the high jump, was on the 4x100 relay team, the 100-meter race and the long jump.
Coach Nagene Thomas said she was their Rookie of the Year at the team’s annual banquet.
“Every event that she participated in she did extremely well,” Thomas said. “She had personal records that she set, especially when we went to state clearing 5-2 for the high jump. Akeelah also ran on the 4x100 — our third leg. She ran the 100 running in a 12.82, which is really good — only having run it one or two times for us. She’s just a hard working individual who I guess just loves track.”
Bryan went from jumping 4-foot 10-inches at the Swamp Relays event in March and 5-0 at region and sectionals to 5-2 at the GHSA Class 6A State Championship. She earned a personal record which earned her fourth in the state.
She helped the Brunswick High 4x100 relay team to a third-place finish in state with a time of 47.88 as she was the third leg of the event.
Thomas said she only ran the 100 a few times this season but set a record at regions with a 12.43 time. At sectionals, she ran 12.68, but it wasn’t enough to qualify.
She set a personal record on April 1 with a 17-2.75 jump at one of the Glynn Academy meets in the long jump. She jumped 17-1.75 at sectionals to qualify for state. In Carrollton, Bryan jumped 16-3.25 to finish 14th.
Thomas said the one thing Bryan’s improved on this year is caring about what she’s doing.
“I would say improved the most on I think maybe was she didn’t have a love for what she was doing,” Thomas said. “As I watched her perform during state, she actually false-started, and it really hurt her. So that showed me that she really cares about the sport.”
The season may have just ended, but Thomas said she was excited about Bryan’s future on the Brunswick High track team as the future is bright for the rising sophomore.
“I’m excited. I’m even ready to start track again because of what she’s capable of doing. She jumped 17-2, not even really knowing what she was doing,” Thomas said. “As she continues to practice with us, and actually learn the techniques, we expect great things from her.”