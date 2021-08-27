Camden swerved right, turned left, punched it straight up the middle, and drove out of Glynn County Stadium with a 46-21 victory over Glynn Academy on Friday.
The Wildcats ran up 469 yards rushing and 543 yards of total offense against the Terrors, a majority of which came in a second half that saw Camden score touchdowns on four of its six possessions.
Back running the wing-T with the return of longtime head coach Jeff Herron, the Wildcats carved up a Red Terror defense down a couple of linemen. With young, inexperience players stepping into larger roles, Glynn didn’t have the necessary eye discipline to plug up the run.
“We’re just undisciplined right now defensively at spots, and that hurt us,” said Terrors head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “I believe in our team, I think we’re going to continue to develop. I think we’ve got a long way to go, but I think it’s a path we’ve got to journey through. But I think we’ll get there.”
Making the Wildcats tough to stop was the multitude of runners ready to take a handoff and make something happen. Four different players — Jamie Felix, Deonte Cole, Jaden Dailey and Jake Lindsey — scored on long touchdown runs for Camden.
Cole also had a 74-yard touchdown reception that made the score 10-0 early in the second quarter in addition to his 43-yard touchdown run.
“When we have multiple guys that are having success, it makes us harder to defend,” Herron said. “Coach Hidalgo has always had a great plan against the wing-T stuff. I didn’t expect this, quite honestly. I didn’t expect it, but we’ve got some talented kids over there, and I think we blocked pretty well on most of it.
“We’ve got some guys that can run when we don’t block — when we’re blocking well, it makes it pretty tough.”
But for all of Camden’s offensive success, it was its defense that did much of the heavy lifting in staking the team to a 17-0 lead at halftime.
Glynn Academy was unable to pick up a first down on four of its six first-half possessions, and the Terrors managed just 78 yards of offense over the first two quarters. While Glynn found some success on the ground during the half, it struggled mightily throwing the ball to the tune of 2-of-12 passing for eight yards.
“They played two over the top; we’ve got to do things better,” Hidalgo said. “We didn’t help ourselves out sometimes. We’ve got to help ourselves out a little better.”
Camden went 80 yards on three plays to open the second half and extend its advantage to 24-0, but Glynn would finally mount its first scoring drive a few possessions later, going 76 yards in 13 plays to cut the deficit to 17 on a 15-yard touchdown catch by David Prince on a pass from John Moody.
Moody had a big night for Glynn Academy, finishing with 173 rushing yards and accounting for 64 percent of the team’s 294 yards of total offense.
Despite starting quarterback Tyler Devlin sitting out the second half with some bumps and bruises, reserve signal caller Colton Seay and the rest of the Terrors’ offense continue to fight, taking advantage of what the Wildcats’ defense was giving with two high safeties.
“Our kids competed,” Hidalgo said. “We had every opportunity when it was 24-0 to quit. They didn’t. They came back and fought their tails off.
“We can build on this.”
Camden was able to keep its foot on the gas pedal offensively, but the Wildcats’ defense wore down throughout the second half. Glynn Academy gained 220 yards over its final three full drives, ending each possession in the end zone.
But it is also the first second half Camden has had to play this season as its season opener was called at halftime due to lightning with the Wildcats leading 31-0.
Though championship aspirations will require Camden to maintain their intensity over four full quarters, Herron is plenty happy with just being 2-0.
“I thought that both sides got tired — it was extremely hot and humid, and I think both teams got a little winded there in the third and fourth quarters,” Herron said. “It showed up on the defensive side a lot worse than it did offense. It’s harder to play defense when you’re tired than offense.
“So I was disappointed in that part of our game, but at the same time, we kept playing on offense too. To sum it up, I’m happy. I’m too old not to enjoy wins at this point, but I’m not satisfied because I know we’re capable of playing a lot better.”