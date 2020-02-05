Four Glynn Academy football players saw their dream come true Wednesday while simultaneously inspiring the next generation of Terrors by signing their respective national letters of intent on National Signing Day.
In front of a packed auditorium at Glynn Academy, Byron Bacon, Nolan Grant, James Dyal, and Drez Wilcox joined teammates Chase Gabriel and Jordan Swain, who made their choices during the early signing period, in continuing their football career and education at the next level.
“It’s like sending one of your own children off to college,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “I’m excited for them. I’m sad because I’ve grown to love them over the last four years and they’re going to go off, but I’m really excited for the opportunity they have.
“This is a life-changing moment for these kids, and that’s the truth. They’re all going to go off and do great things, and I’m going be proud of them.”
Bacon was first up. He thanked the Terrors coaching staff for always pushing him to be better and exclaimed “Go Bears,” after donning a visor emblazoned with the Mercer University logo.
A two-time All-Region 2-6A first team selection, Bacon picked off two passes this season from his position at safety. He admitted the recruitment process can be scary, but the aide of a great coaching staff, family, and friends, can make it easier.
Ultimately, following a visit to Macon, Bacon just knew Mercer was the place for him.
“Mercer, it’s close to home,” Bacon said. “It’s a great education. New coaching staff, young team. We’ve got all the space to make something happen and really do something up there.
“I went up there on my OV, and it felt like home. Everybody was real, family visit. Everyone was talking, communicating, there wasn’t a dull moment. I was fortunate to have my grandma up there with me, she enjoyed it. She had a good feeling. When I chose that’s where I was going to school, she was OK with it.”
He’ll be reunited with Swain at Mercer, who is under the direction of first-year head coach Drew Cronic, who was hired by the Bears in December after two years leading Division II Lenior-Rhyne.
Although Mercer has yet to appear in the FCS Playoffs since reinstating its football program in 2013 following a 72-year hiatus, Bacon and Swain plan to help lead the turnaround.
“Jordan is a dude, man,” Bacon said. “We’re about to turn up. MU 2024.”
With a 43-10 record over the last four seasons, Harding University, Grant’s school of choice, has already proven itself a contender in Division II’s Great American Conference. Instead, the Region 2-6A’s Offensive Player of the Year will look to over the hump in the chase for a national championship.
Harding has made the playoffs in each of its last four seasons, advancing to the national semifinals in 2017.
With offers from at least six other schools on the table for the running back, Grant’s decision came down to where he felt most comfortable.
“I had another few visits, but when I want to Harding, it just felt like home,” Grant said. “They’re strong on brotherhood and just taking you into the family and making you feel loved.
“That’s what made me choose them.”
Grant has been a spark-plug for the Terrors for the last two years, leading the team in rushing as both a junior and a senior with more than 1,600 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns combined over his final two prep campaigns.
Leaving Glynn Academy will be difficult, but Grant is looking forward to beginning his next chapter in Arkansas.
“It was kind of emotional,” Grant said of signing. “It’s crazy. I’ve been waiting on this day since I came to high school. God gave me the opportunity to play at the next level and the day came. It’s here. Let’s go. Harding University.”
Although the bittersweet feeling of moving on from Glynn Academy was a commonly shared sentiment among the signees, their time as Terrors clearly left a lasting impact and influenced where each player will continue their respective journey.
Dyal signed with Division III Maryville College in Tennessee, citing its parallel to the small, tight-knit community at Glynn Academy as one of the factors into his decision.
A three-time all region honorable mention on the defensive line, Dyal received his first offer from St. Andrews, and soon after, he had his choice of about nine options. But upon visiting Maryville for the first time about a month ago, it became the easy choice.
“I really feel awesome, to be honest, I didn’t think I’d be on this stage,” Dyal said. “First started out with my first scholarship, St. Andrews, I wish I could have went there, but hey, you know that money…
“But they put me on the map, schools started coming left and right. Boom. Maryville came, hit me up. I went to visit and it felt just like here in Brunswick. So, I just chose Maryville. It’s the perfect fit. I’m going to go there, play a little bit, I’m going to get the chance to start as a freshman. No redshirt around here.”
Not only is Maryville just 17.5 miles down the road from Knoxville, but Division II Carson-Newman University is just 45 miles north, where Wilcox committed to playing his college football.
The close proximity should help the Terrors adjust to being away from the friends and family they’ve made at Glynn Academy.
“I’m going to miss them,” Wilcox said of his teammates. “I know James, he’s going to Tennessee with me, so we’ll be able to communicate and stuff like that, but the other brothers around, like Nolan and all them boys, they’re going to be going kind of far, so it’s going to be hard. I’m going to miss them.”
An all region first team member for his part in anchoring an offense that averaged 210 rushing yards at 6.1 yards per carry and 27.5 points per game this past season, Wilcox has been on Carson-Newman’s radar for awhile now.
After two visits, he said it felt like home, and with a large contingent of family on stage with him, Wilcox made his decision official.
“It’s very exciting,” Wilcox said of signing. “I’m happy. I’m ready to get to work, especially at college on the next level. I’m excited. I’m very excited.”
But Wilcox, Dyal, Grant, Bacon, Swain, and Gabriel, who signed with Florida International in December, aren’t the only ones ready to get to work.
After seeing their friends, teammates, and peers rewarded for the fruits of their handwork and dedication over the past four years, the upcoming classes of Terrors have been provided the playbook. Now it’s their chance to apply it.
“All the young kids, they all are inspired, they’re all talking about it, they’re all talking about how they’re about to make their chance, how they’re about to shoot their shot,” Bacon said. “I can only tell them what the coaches told me when I was coming in, and that’s, ‘work hard, listen to everything the say,’ and you’ll be straight.”