The accolades continue rolling in for the Coastal Georgia men’s golf team.
Last week, four Mariners — Eli Scott, Chip Thompson, Jackson Lawlor and Joe Tucker — were named NAIA Ping All-Americans by the Golf Coaches Association of America. It’s the third consecutive season in which at least three members of the Coastal men’s golf team have received All-American honors.
“Well they all worked hard, and all four of those guys got to play in every competition,” said Mariners head coach Mike Cook. “They got to compete in everything we played in, which helps.”
Eleven players make up each of the NAIA Ping All-American first, second and third teams, and 10 more receive honorable mention.
Eli Scott and Chip Thompson were both named First Team All-Americans — Scott becoming just the second player in Mariner history to be twice named to first team (Mark David Johnson was the first) and Thompson reaching the milestone for the first time in his career.
Lawlor, who was named to the third team a year ago, was placed on the All-American second team, and Tucker earned honorable mention in his first season at Coastal Georgia.
Each of the Mariners’ top four golfers slotted in among the top 50 golfers in the NAIA when the season came to a close amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though each traveled a different path in reaching the All-American milestone.
“They didn’t all play their best at the same time, which is kind of unique,” Cook said. “They all had some really good tournaments, and they all weren’t as consistent as they could have been, but they played very well at times, and they got to play in every competition we played in.”
A junior, Thompson notched his first collegiate victory at the Thomas Invitational in September, helping lift Coastal to its first invitational win of the season. He was also the low medalist at Coastal’s Fall Invitational en route to five top-10 finishes on the year.
Lawlor also got off to a fast start, putting together a three-event stretch that saw him earn a trio of top-3 finishes over a month’s time. The junior finished the season as the team leader with 10 par or less rounds.
Tucker transferred to Coastal Georgia from Central Connecticut State, and although it took him some time to refine his game, the sophomore was just hitting his stride when the season was canceled by finishing third at the USCB Sandshark Invitational — the program’s final event of the year.
“Joe got off to kind of a slow start, and he just kept improving toward the end of the fall,” Cook said. “And his last tournament was up in South Carolina in March. He finished third. His best finish was his last tournament, so he just kept getting better.
“I think that finish propelled him to get that All-American spot.”
Scott also got off to a relatively slow start to his sophomore campaign, especially for a player coming off a First Team All-American selection and a victory in the Golden Isles Invitational.
Finishes of ninth in a season-opening tri-match, sixth at the Thomas Invitational, and 15th at the Innisbrook Invitational proceeded a stretch that saw Scott place in the top 5 in three of the team’s final four events.
“Eli kept playing better and better, and he moved up the standings from the early fall,” Cook said. “He was not where he ended up. He ended up, I think, (fourth) in the country, so he just kept getting better and better.”
Scott capped his second — and ultimately his final season — at Coastal Georgia with top 10 finishes at six events. He’s transferring to the University of Georgia to complete his collegiate career.
But don’t expect Coastal to fall from its top spot in the country next season in the absence of Scott. Led by three returning All-American with a host of hungry, talented players waiting in the wings, the Mariners are poised to continue their current run.
“I look at someone like Joe Tucker, he was playing fourth and fifth man on the team,” Cook said. “He may look at the future and say, ‘Hey, I can be No. 1 on this team if I keep improving,’ so that might inspire him to work harder.
“Then, of course, Chip and Jackson, they’re coming off good seasons and they’ll be confident going into next year. We’ll have some freshmen coming in, and we’ll see what they can do. They probably look at this program and say the tradition on this team produces three All-Americans, on average, every year. Maybe these freshmen will work hard, that’ll inspire them a little bit, and they’ll have a chance too.”