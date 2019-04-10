Former Terror Wallen signs with Francis Marion

Chad Wallen’s pitstop to Alabama paid off handsomely recently when the former Glynn Academy standout signed a national letter of intent with Division II Francis Marion University in Florence, S.C
As a senior at Glynn in 2016, Wallen put together a 7-1 record with a 1.85 ERA as he struck out 51 batters in 56.2 innings and earn the nod as Region 3-5A Pitcher of the Year for the Terrors before moving on to play at Southern Union State Community College for two years.
Wallen posted a 3.24 ERA over 15 appearances spanning 25 innings his freshman season at Southern Union as opponents hit just .189 against him. As a sophomore, Wallen has made seven appearances with one start, during which he’s struck out 18 batters in 17 innings to go along with an ERA of just 2.65.
“Chad is coming to us from a really strong junior college program,” Francis Marion head baseball coach Art Inabinet said in a statement. “He’s had really good numbers this spring, having been used mainly out of the bullpen, and that’s where we plan to use him. He’s going to bring a lot of experience to our bullpen next year.”
Wallen is set to enroll at FMU in the fall of 2019 and suit up for the baseball team the ensuing season, at which time he’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.