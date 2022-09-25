bulatao_philip

Former Glynn Academy standout Phillip Bulatao competes for Georgia College & State University.

 Provided photo/Georgia College

Former Glynn Academy cross country standout Phillip Bulatao hasn’t slowed down at the collegiate level.

A sophomore at Georgia College & State University, Bulatao paced the program with a top-25 finish at the Queen City Invitational in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday.

