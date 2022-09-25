Former Glynn Academy cross country standout Phillip Bulatao hasn’t slowed down at the collegiate level.
A sophomore at Georgia College & State University, Bulatao paced the program with a top-25 finish at the Queen City Invitational in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday.
Bulatao took 24th overall, running the 8K course in 26:01 to lead his team to seventh place. The time was a personal record for Bulatao, who is just weeks removed from a second-place finish at the season-opening Jaguar Invitational.
As a senior at Glynn Academy, Bulatao set the Terrors’ school record for fastest time in the boys 5k four times, finally placing the mark at 16:18 by the end of the season. He went on to finish 10th in the Class 6A state meet in Carrollton with a time of 17:16.14.
Also an all-region soccer player with the Terrors, Bulatao competed in six races as a freshman, finishing seventh at the Georgia College Invite at his first 79th in the NCAA Southeast Regional.