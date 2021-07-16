Domonic Brown is keenly aware of the challenges aspiring baseball players face. The former Philadelphia Phillies outfielder showed a group of Bibleway International campers how much fun the sport can be Thursday in a two-hour session at Howard Coffin Park.
Looking to follow in the footsteps of his mother Rosemary Woods, the pastor of the church, Brown has made repeated stops to Brunswick, and he hopes to make his camp a regular occurrence.
“My mom is here, and she does a lot in the community; I can’t even describe the significance of that,” Brown said. “So for me coming in one time a year, it’s very easy for me to do. To be honest, I want to be able to make this a summer annual event if we can do it a couple times a year.
“I’ve been talking to a couple of guys in Brunswick around the little league, just trying to make some more appearances.”
In past years, Brown has been on hand to help Bibleway International give away more than 3,000 toys to children in need at the church’s annual Christmas festival and to donate his time during Thanksgiving.
Now, after six years with the Phillies that saw Brown hit 54 home runs and drive in 229 runs from 2010-15, he’s working to pass down the knowledge and love of the game.
“I’ve been really enjoying it,” Brown said. “The kids have been phenomenal here. The two hours, it goes by super fast. For me, I was just trying to make it as exciting as I could.”
Part of the session included Brown working with campers on fundamentals of the sport, from defensive footwork to swing tips, while the other saw him foster crucial attributes through a series of enjoyable competitions.
Teaching the campers the importance of soft hands and putting touch on throws, Brown had the youngsters team up and toss an egg back and forth between increasingly further distances.
Following a quick kickball game, the session concluded with an all-out water balloon fight.
But after the group picture and the awarding of treats to competition winners, a line soon formed of eager, mostly Black campers asking for an autograph from the former professional baseball player.
It was a fitting symbol of the impact Brown hopes to make through representation.
“That’s the reason I want to do a lot of it — I don’t normally mix the race in, but a lot of the African American kids, they have a lot of talent, and in baseball, you make your money on the field,” Brown said. “There’s not a lot of guys that do stuff on TV to be honest with you. Even Mike Trout, the biggest name in the game, and we don’t see him on every commercial, but you see LeBron, and you see the guys from football a lot.”
However, Brown acknowledged the glass ceiling in the form of the finical barriers of baseball, and he plans to do what he can to help others overcome as he did.
“Your bat’s $300, $400, $500 at a 9-10-year-old level,” Brown said. “Now you mix in a glove that’s $200-$300. Now, if you’re not playing little league, you’re playing travel ball — that’s $2,000-$3,000. You can mix in, some guys that I talk to that I do lessons with, they’re spending anywhere from $20,000-$30,000 a year on their kid for them to be the elite of the elite.
“That can be tough. That’s also why I’m trying to do it. I have the contacts, college wise and professionally, where I can slide in a word, ‘Hey, this guy doesn’t have the finical stability, but he has the talent to be able to play at the next level.’ That’s what it’s all about.”