A former McIntosh County Academy standout is returning home.
Allen Bailey signed a two-year, $10.5M deal with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, setting up a return to the Peach State.
A third-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2011 NFL Draft, Bailey remained with the team for eight seasons, during which time the defensive lineman appeared in 102 games and made 61 starts while recording 207 tackles and 19.5 sacks.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bailey’s 34 total quarterback pressures ranked tied for 25th among all defensive linemen a year ago.
But with a new defensive coordinator in tow, Kansas City allowed Bailey to test the waters of free agency when his contract expired this offseason, and the 30-year-old defender visited the New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks in addition to the Falcons.
Although he didn’t sign a deal at that time, early injuries along Atlanta’s defensive line spurred action.
Defensive end Steven Means tore his Achilles at OTAs and will miss the entire 2019 season as a result. Then Monday, defensive tackle Michael Bennett suffered a broken ankle on the first day of the Falcons’ training camp.
Suddenly with a need on the defensive line, Atlanta quickly secured Bailey’s services.
“[Bailey] was somebody we’ve had our eye on for some time,” Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said in a press conference Tuesday following Day 2 of training camp. “He’s got versatility at defensive end to defensive tackle…
“His toughness, his attitude, the edge that he can bring to our club is something that we really coveted and wanted.”
Bailey visited the Falcons in June, but Quinn’s interest in the run-stuffer dates back to March, when Bailey first became a free agent.
At that time, Atlanta was working on long-term deals for defensive stalwarts Grady Jarrett and Deion Jones, and there was no guarantee Bailey would still be available, despite Quinn’s persistence.
“I think there’s a recruitment process,” Quinn said. “That goes with text. You have to refer back to Dwight Freeney, he got harassed by me for quite a long time through text over his summer. Allen had certainly the same harassment from me over this summer as well.”
One factor working in the Falcons’ favor in their pursuit of Allen was the presence of former Chiefs defensive coordinator Bob Sutton on Atlanta’s staff.
Sutton coached Bailey in Kansas City from 2013-18 before joining Atlanta’s staff as a key assistant in February.
“I think having Bob Sutton here made an impact as well,” Quinn said. “Because Sut could speak to Allen in terms of what he can do.”
Bailey played for the Buccaneers from 2003-06, and racked up All-State honors his sophomore and junior seasons in addition to landing a spot on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Super 11 as a senior. McIntosh County Academy went 25-8-1 with a pair of region championships over Bailey’s final three seasons.
The Sapelo Island native went on to play four years at the University of Miami, where he recorded 107 tackles, 31 tackles for a loss, and 19 sacks in 50 career games.