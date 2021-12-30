Exactly 364 days ago, Jack Podlesny was the hottest name in the state of Georgia.
The former Glynn Academy standout was named Offensive MVP of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl after drilling 3-of-3 field goals, including the game winner from 53 yards with seconds remaining to lift the University of Georgia over Cincinnati 24-21 on New Years Day.
Now, on the eve of the one-year anniversary of his biggest moment as a collegiate athlete, Podlesny may have the opportunity to best himself with a kick that sends the Bulldogs to the national championship.
It’s exactly the kind of opportunity Podlesny dreamed of when he walked on at Georgia in 2018. At that time, Rodrigo Blankenship was wrapping up a spectacular career as the program’s all-time leader in points scored.
What’s more, “Hot Rod” developed a cult-like following born from a combination of his strong leg and his trademark spectacles. Blankenship capped off his college career by winning the Lou Garza Award for the nation’s best kicker before heading to the NFL, leaving big shoes to fill for the next man in line, who just happened to be Podlesny.
“I feel like I had a lot to live up to,” Podlesny said. “Rod definitely left a legacy at UGA, and I hope to leave a lasting one as well.
“It was kind of like at first realizing that there was going to be this point in my life where I might be in Rodrigo’s shadow, but as I just mentioned, kind of creating a legacy of my own, and stepping out of that shadow by leaving an impact at UGA on the football field, but also off the field with the university, whether it’s school or in the locker room with the other guys.”
But it did not take long for Podlesny to endear himself to the team as well, winning the starting job during preseason camp before going on to make 13-of-16 field goals and all 38 extra point attempts, garnering recognition as a Lou Groza Award semifinalist.
The redshirt sophomore had already hit from 50 yards twice on the season entering the Peach Bowl, but with time winding down, he received his first crack at a game-winning attempt from a career-long distance of 53 yards.
“Trotting out there, I was trying to treat it like any other kick,” Podlesny said. “Honestly, I’m going to give it to you straight, I don’t remember much — I kind of blacked out during that experience.
“I was thinking about it the other day actually, something I’ve always talked with my sports psychologist about is, put yourself in moments that you’ve been in before, and remember that experience because a good experience can lead to another one. Just thinking about looking up after I hit that, and I knew I hit a clean ball, so I was just like, ‘It better go in,’ looking up seeing it split the posts, I was thrilled.”
Suddenly, “Hot Pod” (or Padawan/Jack Frost by his nickname preference) was in the limelight.
It was “no doubt” the best moment of his career, but Podlesny soon realized it wasn’t quite the approval he was looking for. While he appreciated the attention, Podlesny never wanted to be known solely for what he does on the field.
“I just wanted to be known for how I was,” Podlesny said. “Not as a football player, but just personally. I’m a family-oriented, just kind of relaxed guy. I don’t really want the fame, I don’t like the hype and all of that.
“But out of that, I’d just say people getting to know my true self was my best experience from that.”
The true Podlesny was also the captain of a region championship-winning soccer team in high school while participating in the National Honor Society. He’s twice been named to the J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Honor Roll at Georgia.
And he just so happens to be an elite kicker for one of the top college football teams in the country.
Now in his second season as the starter, Podlesny is closing in on a historic season at Georgia. He’s 18-of-22 on field goal attempts and 64-of-65 on extra point tries, giving him 118 points on the season, which ranks eighth all-time in program history — just 13 points shy of the SEC record set by Billy Bennett in 2003.
Podlesny credited his success to simply becoming accustomed to college football, allowing him to focus more on further refining his craft.
“It’s very different; nothing is new,” Podlesny said. “Well, I guess every game is a new experience, but it comes with learning something and just developing those skills, whether it’s from the crowd and atmosphere, whether it’s a little step within my kicks, I’m just trying to grow myself as a person, but also as a kicker.
“I think last year was, not immaturity per se, but just everything being so new to me, but now there’s so much more excitement because I can really dive into developing myself as a person and a kicker.”
In that sense, No. 3 Georgia’s contest against No. 2 Michigan on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. will offer something new — the opportunity to advance to the national championship game and avenge the team’s lone blemish of the season.
Alabama spoiled Georgia’s perfect season in a 41-24 victory less than four weeks ago, and the Bulldogs have been chomping at the bit to get back onto the field and wash the bad taste out of their mouths.
“I like to compare it a lot to a parent when their kid thinks the mom or dad hates them. It’s not the mom or dad hating them, it’s just them being disappointed in them. It was just a gut-wrenching feeling,” Podlesny said. “But the mood around the team right now is that we’re excited. It stinks that we had to take this long break to wait to get to play them, but at the same time, it’s good that we get to prepare for a team like Michigan.
“They are well deserving. We have the utmost respect for them. They have worked their butts off to get to this point. I was recruited there, and I have a lot of respect for their coaching staff and the team that they have.”
Georgia would love nothing more than a rematch against their SEC adversaries in Indianapolis, but first it must deal with a tough Michigan program also looking to make a statement down in Miami Gardens.
Projected to be a scrappy, low-scoring game between a couple of the stingiest defenses in the nation, Podlesny may be tasked with another big kick in a crucial moment. If so, he knows exactly what needs to be done.
“A good prayer here and there always serves me well,” Podlesny said. “I do have a little thing that I do before we go out for warmups. As I mentioned before, I meet with a sports psychologist twice every two weeks. As a kicker, our minds like to wander, we’re always thinking about a lot of things, especially if we’re kicking, that’s not the best thing. So he always tells me there’s one thing that I should put into focus and just orient around that.
“So it’s kind of a four-word saying, ‘Right here, right now.’ And so I write ‘RHRN’ on my hands to kind of look down before I run out onto the field, and then say it in my head repeatedly as I’m taking my steps, so I’m just focusing on being in the moment.”