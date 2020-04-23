Sometime over the next couple of days, Deejay Dallas is set to become the latest athlete out of Glynn County to join the professional ranks.
The former Glynn Academy standout is projected as a Day 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft that begins today at 8 p.m., but his actual draft slot could be much higher or lower with even more uncertainty than usual surrounding prospects in light of the COVID-19 pandemic that’s prevented teams from holding personal workouts.
Dallas committed to the University of Miami ahead of his senior season at Glynn Academy, eventually closing his prep career with 3,093 total yards.
A consensus four-star prospect, Dallas was a jack-of-all-trades as a Red Terror, lining up at quarterback, receiver, running back and defensive back in addition to returning kicks and punts. As a junior he rushed for 1,139 yards and 13 touchdowns, and threw for 678 yards and seven more scores, while leading Glynn Academy to the state championship game, earning All-State honors in the process.
Recruited by Mark Richt, Dallas began his career at Miami at receiver before making the shift to running back midseason of his true freshman campaign. Over three seasons as a Hurricane, Dallas rushed for 1,527 yards and 17 touchdowns at 5.8 yards per carry, and he added 317 yards and two touchdowns through the air on 28 receptions.
Dallas’ 1,260 all-purpose yards as a sophomore were a team high, and he finished his junior season as Miami’s leading rusher despite missing the final two games due to injury.
According to draft profiles, Dallas’ strength lies in his physicality and toughness as a runner. At 5-foot-10, 217 pounds, Dallas can keep his pads low and has the balance to pick up tough yards between the tackles.
Most of the negatives on Dallas’ scouting report can simply be boiled down to his relative rawness at the running back position. Having converted to a full-time running back less than three years ago, Dallas is still learning some of the nuances the position.
Once drafted and officially signed, Dallas will become the active fourth player from Glynn County on an NFL roster, joining Brunswick High alumni Darius Slay (Philadelphia Eagles), Justin Coleman (Detroit Lions) and Tracy Walker (Lions).