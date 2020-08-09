The University of Georgia was well-represented in San Fransisco at the 102nd PGA Championship.
All eight former Bulldogs made the cut this week as Georgia was the most represented school in the field.
Oklahoma State and Arizona State had the second most as both schools had five players. However, only four Sun Devils and only three Pokes made the cut.
While a Bulldog won’t win it this week, they showed how talented the golfers are who come out of that program.
Coach Chris Haack became Georgia’s golf coach in 1996, and since then, he’s put in many talented players on the PGA and other tours. Not only did he live up to the high standards already in place at Georgia, but he also set new ones and pushed them to higher levels.
I mean, have you seen that golf course and clubhouse? It’s immaculate.
He changed the game for Georgia’s golf, and this week showed how successfully he’s been doing it.
At the PGA Championship, the eight Bulldogs playing were Bubba Watson, Brian Harman, Sepp Straka, Russell Henley, Keith Mitchell, Harris English, Brendon Todd and Kevin Kisner.
Those are some of the best names to ever come out of the University of Georgia. Henley and English played on the same team. Straka and Mitchell came up together, and Kisner and Todd did as well.
It’s impressive that year after year the Bulldogs keep pumping players onto the Tour.
Someone else who noticed what former Georgia golfers were doing was ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt.
Van Pelt has been an absolute gem commentating the PGA Championship. However, one of the best parts was one of the many conversations he had with David Duval, who happens to be a Georgia Tech alumnus.
After Thursday’s round, six of the eight Georgia golfers were at par or better, and when he asked Duval about it, the two bantered a little back and forth about it, then Van Pelt said something that my whole Thursday night — hunker down you hairy dawgs.
Like most southerners, we know the importance of ‘Clean Old Fashioned Hate,’ so when Van Pelt said that, it was great to see the Bulldogs get some love on ESPN.
Then I saw where all three of Georgia Tech’s golfers failed to make the cut or were disqualified.
Guess the Bulldogs beat Tech, yet again, giving Georgia another sport to claim bragging rights.
The weekend got even better when all eight of the guys found ways to make the cut.
This group of golfers often gets overlooked because they don’t win every single week. However, every one of these guys is talented and deserves to be known as elite golfers.
To have eight guys in the field, and all of them play on the weekend, Haack had to feel really good about it.
Granted, I’m sure he’s more worried about his current golfers, but when he checked the scores, he had to smile.
Another name that could have been listed with this impressive group is Patrick Reed. However, as most of know that story, he didn’t finish at Georgia.
Kisner and Todd have both been good the last few weeks. Todd is having an incredible year after being ranked low. Now he has two wins under his belt.
Todd has three top 10 finishes so far this season and two victories. He finished T15 last week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Todd held the lead after 54 holes but struggled to close on Sunday.
However, he’s found something special in his game, and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him finish this season extremely strong. Todd missed the cut at Charles Schwab and RBC Heritage, but recovered at the Travelers Championship. He finished T11.
Kisner is also someone who continuously is in the hunt or finishing strong. With two top-10 finishes so far this year, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him find his way to a winner’s circle before long.
He finished 3rd at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and T25 last week at St. Jude. Both Todd and Kisner are on track to record top-20 finishes this week at the time of press.
English could also finish strong. He wrapped up the PGA Championship with a 5-under total score.
Georgia golf is hands down one of the best in the country, and this week proved it.
While these guys have been out of college a while, they’re still representing the ‘G.’ While Oklahoma State is getting a lot of love with Rickie Fowler, Matthew Wolff and Viktor Hovland, the Bulldogs are making their case.
This time next year, Georgia could send a few more to the Tour and as talented as those youngsters are, the Bulldogs could be the next hot topic.
While none of the former Georgia players snag a victory at TPC Harding Park, they let the golf world know that Georgia still has elite guys on Tour.