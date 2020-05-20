Auburn redshirt freshman, and former Frederica Academy standout, Jashawn Sheffield was arrested twice in Statesboro over the last two weeks, according to arrest records.
Records show Sheffield was arrested for disorderly conduct May 9 and again for DUI Less Safe — a statute that allows a driver to be convicted of DUI even if their blood alcohol content is less than 0.08 grams — on May 16.
According to the arrest logs, Sheffield was released following two days in jail after each incident with the DUI requiring a $1,576 bond.
An Auburn spokesperson told AL.com that head coach Gus Malzhan is aware of the arrests and Sheffield has been suspended indefinitely.
A four-star prospect, Sheffield ranked 28th in the state among the Class of 2019 by the 247Sports Composite Rating following a senior season that saw him record team-highs in receptions (35), receiving yards (609) and receiving touchdowns (seven) while helping lead Frederica Academy to its second GISA state championship.
Sheffield appeared in one game for Auburn as a true freshman last season, rushing two times for 30 yards in a 52-0 win over Samford before spending the rest of the season redshirted.
Sheffield played both sides of the ball at Frederica, and he was expected to see snaps at defensive back this spring before COVID-19 canceled practices.