A lot has changed for Thomas Hogan since 2017.
Over the past five years, Hogan has graduated from Frederica Academy, spent a few seasons as a member of the University of Mississippi golf team, and transferred to Western Kentucky to continue his athletic career.
But Hogan is threatening to turn back the clock at the Brunswick Country Club after the first round of the 72nd Golden Isles Invitational, where he shot a 5-under 67 to finish a stroke off of the lead half a decade after winning the event for the first time.
“I was a junior in high school going into my senior year,” Hogan said Thursday. “I played and got it done… It would be awesome (to win again). I’m really looking forward to the challenge. I know it’s not going to be easy. There’s a lot of really good players in this field, but I’ve definitely had a good start to it.”
After making the turn at 1 under, Hogan caught fire on the backside of the course, birdying four straight holes from Nos. 11-14 until a bogey on 15 finally broke the streak. With perhaps more knowledge of club than perhaps anyone in the field, Hogan finished strong with a birdie on the final hole to take the early lead on the day.
“I always look forward to this tournament every year, it’s just a great time of the year,” Hogan said. “Coming here, my dad (Dan Hogan) is the head pro, and having the opportunity to go out and play, and play well today, it was awesome.”
Despite a strong round by the player that finished his Frederica career with the lowest average in school history, it was a couple of first-time entrants at the Golden Isles Invitational who sat atop the leaderboard at the conclusion of the opening round at 6 under.
Parker Claxton is an incoming freshman at Georgia Southern after graduating from Pinewood Christian Academy this year with an impressive resume that includes victories at the 2021 Brunswick Junior Classic, the 2021 SJGT Harris English Invitational, and the 2021 Sanctuary Golf Club Junior Classic.
Although a couple of bogeys had Claxton at just 1 under through 11 holes, he birdied five of the final seven to leap into contention alongside Dawson Booth, who eagled No. 12 to drop to 4 under before birdying Nos. 14 and 18.
Booth didn’t play much golf during high school due to an underlying condition called juvenile idiopathic arthritis, which eventually led six surgeries during his freshman year and a lifelong vision impairment. Booth is actually blind in his right eye.
It wasn’t until he moved back home to Augusta amid the pandemic that Booth’s golf career took off. Practicing with a friend who played at USC-Aiken, Booth was invited to play a round with PGA Tour pros Luke List and Henrik Norlander, along with PGA Tour Champions golfer Scott Parel, after which each individually reached out to the head coach of Augusta’s golf team.
Now, the rising junior is more proof of the increasing strength of the field at the Golden Isles Invitational.
“There’s a lot of college golfers out here, a lot of high school golfers that are committed to going to college,” said Michael Quick, another first-time competitor at the event. “I’m out of college, so kind of looking back at the glory days a little bit, but there’s a lot of good folks out here.”
Quick played his high school golf at Edmond Burke Academy, but after trying to walk-on at college, he decided to put the clubs down at the competitive level for the time being.
But since moving to the area a year ago, Quick has become a member at Brunswick Country Club and frequented a couple times a week. His experience has left him impressed with the tournament and 1-over 73 through 18 holes.
“It’s a well-run tournament,” Quick said. “It’s playing a little tough, started to get windy in the afternoon, but I think everybody had a good time.”