Northern Illinois safety, and former Brunswick High standout, Devin Lafayette is recovering from a surgery in the wake of a severe injury suffered this weekend.
Following a left leg injury that resulted from colliding with a teammate on a play against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Lafayette was taken in an ambulance from Bobby Dobb Stadium to an Atlanta hospital, where he had surgery to repair his fibula the next morning.
“He’ll be done for the rest of the season, but as soon as the doctor releases him, he’ll be able to get right into physical therapy and stuff like that,” said Lafayette’s uncle Willie Bolden, a defensive backs coach at Brunswick.
Bolden told The News that Lafayette is set to fly back to Northern Illinois once he released from the hospital Monday. The recovery process is estimated to be around six months.
Lafayette is a second-year freshman who earned third-team All-MAC honors after recording 36 tackles, a sack, an interception and two defensed passes. At Brunswick, Lafayette was a two-time first-team all-region selection.