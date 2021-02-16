The Coastal Georgia men’s golf team notched its first victory of the season Tuesday, and Kristen Crooms earned another individual crown for the women’s team as both programs completed their annual Winter Invitational.
Leading Faulkner and Southeastern by eight strokes entering the final round, the Mariner men’s ‘A’ team shot a 297 over the final 18 holes at Brunswick Country Club to win the tournament with a score of 1-over 577.
Seniors Jackson Lawlor and Shaun Margeson joined a trio of freshman (Marcus Reynolds, Zayne Hilderbrand, George Langham) on Coastal’s ‘A’ team while Hunter Holson, Joe Tucker, Will Sharpe, and Buchanan Miller made up the ‘B’ squad.
Tucker and Reynolds had two of the top finishes among the field, shooting 72 and 73, respectively, on Day 2 of the event, but Margeson stole the show for the Mariners in the opening round.
Facing frigid temperatures and howling winds, the Nova Scotia native shot a 5-under 67 to set himself atop the leaderboard.
“That was by far the best first round of golf he’s ever played at any tournament at Coastal, and the best round of golf he’s ever had at Coastal,” said Coastal men’s coach Mike Cook. “He came out firing on all cylinders (Monday).”
Margeson couldn’t quite reach the same heights Tuesday, but he held on to second place at 3-under 141 for the tournament for his best finish as a Mariner. He also guaranteed himself to opportunity to earn his first win at the next tournament.
“I have a policy, if you win a tournament, you’re exempt for the rest of the season through the national championship, and if you finish in the top 5, you’re exempt for the next week,” Cook said.
Tucker also earned himself an exemption into the next tournament by finishing in a tie for fifth at an even-par 144. Lawlor just missed the top 5 at 1-over 145, and Langham wasn’t much further behind at 2 over.
Holson placed in a tie for 15th at 3 over through 18 holes, and Hilderbrand rounded out the top 20 at 4 over.
The victory was the first at a tournament for the Coastal Georgia men this season after winning three of five events before play was shut down last year.
The Coastal Georgia women finished third in its Winer Invitational at Sea Palms, its 33 over 631 was 20 strokes shy of first-place Southeastern and three strokes behind second-place Eastern Florida.
“We had a good tournament,” said Coastal women’s coach Nicole Johns. “We played pretty well. We’ve still got some room for improvement, but I feel like we’re on the right track.
“We’re doing pretty good right now.”
The Mariners were led by Crooms, who continued her tremendous freshman season by tallying the third victory of her young career.
The Metter native followed up her Day 1 73 with a 75 in the second round to edge out second place by a single stroke at 4-over 148 for the tournament.
“Kirsten is just playing really well,” Johns said. “She’s been focused, she’s engaged, she’s been practicing really hard. I couldn’t be more proud of her. I know she’s definitely a rising star on our team.”
Senior Megan Ramer shot a 12 over 154 to finish in a tie for sixth for the Mariners, senior Keister Elder placed in a tie for 17th at 22 over, and senior Megan Thompson rounded out Coastal’s presence in the top 20 at 23 over. CCGA’s fifth starter, junior Zara Alexander, shot 45 over.
Underclassmen Kelly Buker, Emma Day, Autumn Brown and Presley Smith played on the Mariners’ ‘B’ team, alongside senior Kinsley Dowling. Johns believes the program’s mixture of veterans and newcomers has served the team well.
“We have senior leadership on our team, and then we have young talent rising up,” Johns said. “I think they bounce really well off each other, and they can learn from each other. I think it’s good.”