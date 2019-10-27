The First Tee of the Golden Isles held a new event as part of its middle school league on Saturday at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.
“The First tee is a youth development organization, and we teach golf to kids, but we also teach life skills,” program director Tammy Palmer said. “It’s teaching those kids the inherent core values that go along with the game. They learn respect, not only for each other but for other people, themselves and of course the golf course and the surroundings. They learn a lot, it’s more about life skills than it is golf, but it’s a lot about golf too.”
Saturday was ‘High School Day’ of the Fall middle school league.
Girls and boys in middle school got to play with high schoolers from both Glynn Academy and Brunswick High for nine holes. Coaches from both high schools went along with the various groups and helped mentor and teach the young golfers what to do in multiple situations.
The league began on Oct. 5 and will last through Nov. 9. Each week the young golfers get to learn different things associated with golf, along with leadership skills and life skills they can use outside of golf.
“What we’re doing here, this is the first time we’ve done a middle school golf league. We felt like it was important that we wanted to get involved and partner with the Glynn County school system and providing some opportunities for the middle school players out here,” Palmer said. “We’ve got 27 players, and we have 10-15 high school players coming out to mentor the kids.”
Palmer said that the players and coaches help teach the younger golfers so much, and it helps them begin relationships early on for future endeavors.
“They learn so much from that, and so they get that opportunity to build that relationship with not only the player but the golf coach,” Palmer said. “These high school coaches can identity some up and coming players for them, and then the kids get to meet the coach of their feeder high school. So it’s a win-win situation for them.”
Right now, the First Tee of the Golden Isles is predominately boys, but Palmer and others would also love to bring in more female golfers to the organization.
“Girls golf is dear to my heart. My daughter grew up playing competitive golf, so seeing that area grow is extremely important,” Palmer said. “We’re at about 36 percent female, and we want to grow that tremendously. So the high schools, statistically, they have more girls than boys, and we want to help grow it there as well.”
The middle school league only lasts for a few more weeks, but First Tee is always doing events throughout the year and helping kids. They hold weekly practices and on Saturdays play out at Jekyll Golf Club. If interested in signing up your child to be a part of First Tee, please visit thefirstteegoldenisles.org.