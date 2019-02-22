Brunswick’s Insalaco caps historic career with state title
Trace Insalaco’s senior year was one for the record books.
At the end of four years of languishing on the mat, the Brunswick High wrestler finally broke through last Saturday when he captured the GHSA traditional state championship in the 145-pound division of Class 6A.
Insalaco handed Coffee County’s Merrit Case his fourth loss of the season in the championship match, after which he stepped off the mat in a state of shock.
“After the state finals, it was just crazy, honestly,” Insalaco said. “I looked up and saw how many people were there, and I was like, ‘Did I just do that in front of all of these people?’
“Then your first immediate thought is: ‘Go hug your coaches because that’s who got you there. That’s who pushed you to get there.’ That’s honestly, when I got up, that’s what I thought.”
After Insalaco’s father Larry, Brunswick wrestling coach Thomas Bartolotta was the next to receive an embrace. This year was Bartolotta’s first back in the Golden Isles following a stint at Glynn Academy from 2001-09. But familiar with Insalaco and his family, this is exactly the way he saw the season ending.
“Yes, that was the expectation: for Trace to finish his high school career as number one and bring home the state championship,” Bartolotta said. “That’s what I was looking and hoping for.”
Bartolotta coached Insalaco for a year when both were at Flagler Palm Coast in Florida. Insalaco recognized he had a connection with Bartolotta, and both were reunited at Brunswick High, he was knew he had the right coach to push him to reach his goals.
Still, it would have been difficult for even the most optimistic to envision what Insalaco and the Pirates were able to accomplish this season.
Insalaco helped make Brunswick High history, as the wrestling program made its first appearance in the Team Dual Wrestling State Championships, where it finished among the top five in the classification. The Pirates also recorded the their highest finish (10th) in the Traditional Wrestling State Championships.
But Insalaco’s historic season wasn’t limited to one high school. With 56 wins, he set the Glynn County record for wins in a season. Insalaco also set the county record with 181 wins over his wrestling career in the Isles.
Although it’s Insalaco’s accomplishments against the competition that has received the glory, he credits his success to the grind behind the scenes.
“A bunch of just getting in there on bad days, keep working,” Insalaco said. “You don’t break, you just keep working no matter what. If you’re tired, if you’re hurt, you just stay in there and keep working. You never walk out.
“Not everyone is going to have a good day. You just have to get in there and make the most of it if you want to be a state champ.”
For as dominant as Insalaco was this season, he did lose two matches on the year. It can be difficult for strong competitors like Insalaco to accept defeat, but he used both instances as learning experiences.
Insalaco used the film of his losses to identify the culprit — a lack of movement.
“I didn’t move my feet enough,” Insalaco said. “I was kind of stagnant, just kind of stood there and didn’t move enough.”
Insalaco also suffered a loss in his first match after making the cut at 145. He felt he wasn’t quite conditioned well enough to move as much as he needed to at the new weight.
But the blemishes were simply minor setbacks ahead of a major comeback.
“I didn’t get made that I lost,” Insalaco said. “When I lost, it was my fault. I obviously didn’t do something right in the match. I brought it back to the room, watched the match, came back to the room and fixed it.
“That’s ultimately what got me to win a state title, is those two losses.”
Insalaco finished first at sectionals to earn an invitations to the state tournament, where he steamrolled the competition.
Although he was confident ahead of his first match, in which he won a major decision over Young Damonie of Stephenson 10-1, Insalaco was well aware that anything can happen on the mat, so he made sure to keep his focus, no matter the score.
“That was basically my mindset through every match: If I’m by a lot, I’m just going to keep wrestling, regardless,” Insalaco said. “I’m going to try to beat the kid by more. That’s just the mindset I had.”
Insalaco moved on to beat Jones Brendan of Sequoyah by tech fall (TF-1.5 6:00) in the quarterfinals, and River Ridge’s Piccirlli Jake by decision (8-2) in the semis to secure a spot in the final match.
Although he admitted to feeling some nerves before his match against Case, they all melted away as soon as Insalaco touched the mat.
“We did a whole ceremony walkout thing for all the finalists, and I was definitely nervous at that point,” Insalaco said. “But once I stepped on the mat, shook the hand, all nerves were gone. Everything was blanked out.
“It was kind of, ‘just wrestle,’ at that point. ‘It’s your last high school match. Just get it done.’”
Insalaco had wrestled Case in the preseason and won by pinfall, but he felt Case had gotten a lot tougher since their last meeting.
Ultimately, Insalaco walked away victorious again, finishing his career on the right side of an 11-6 decision in the championship match.
“It’s pretty incredible actually,” Insalaco said. “Just knowing it’s your last match and you finally got it done. After four years of adversity in your way, and you finally get it done.”
Though Insalaco has just closed the book on his high school wresting career, he’s already contemplating his next move.
Insalaco wants to purse teaching as a way to follow in his father and Bartolotta’s footsteps in helping the next generation of wrestlers, but that’s following one last milestone of his own.
“I want to be able to do what my dad and my coach are doing and help the high school community with wrestling in the future,” Insalaco said. “So I want to teach high school and become a high school coach after college.
“I do plan on winning a national championship in college though.”