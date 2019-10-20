For the town, and the players at Brunswick High and Glynn Academy, this Friday isn’t just another game. It’s the City Championship.
Those two words invoke thoughts of excitement and electricity in the community, and it’s no different for the players that will be on the field at Glynn County Stadium.
Terrors senior defensive back Byron Bacon was born and raised in “The Wick,” and he has fond memories of the cross-town rivalry growing up.
“I remember it being packed, slammed packed, every year,” Bacon said. “Alumni coming in, pouring in from each school, bets, everything. The whole nine yards.
“The atmosphere is crazy. It’s about as close as you’re going to get to a college-level game in high school.”
The rivalry began in 1968 when a JB Roland-led Glynn Academy beat Elton Hinson’s Brunswick High 45-0 to kickoff a string of four straight victories in the series.
Brunswick wouldn’t win its first game against Glynn until its 11th try, a 40-19 triumph in the 1974 season opener — the Pirates were 0-8-2 previously.
But the series has nearly always been one of streaks. There have been 13 winning streaks of three or more games by either side with Glynn Academy’s current five-game run the most recent.
Brunswick hopes to turn the tide back in its favor Friday.
“They’re really excited about it,” Pirates senior quarterback Anthony Mountain said of his teammates. “I think we’ve got the makings of a pretty good team, so they’re all excited about it. It’s a game they’ve been waiting for.”
Despite the streaky nature of the City Championship, the all-time series sits at 37-36 in Brunswick’s favor.
Ultimately, the game’s history will be rendered meaningless once the ball is kicked off between the bricks.
Glynn Academy (2-4, 0-1) is reeling a bit entering the contest, having lost three straight following a 23-14 loss to Richmond Hill last Friday in its Region 2-6A owner. Brunswick (4-4, 1-1) bounced back from its own loss to Richmond Hill to play perhaps its best game of the season in a 41-13 victory over Effingham.
A win in the City Championship could be just what both teams need to create a spark down the stretch in search of a home playoff game.
With the high stakes on the line, Bacon expects to see Glynn County Stadium return to the raucous environment of previous seasons after a down year in 2018.
“My first year playing, my sophomore year, the atmosphere was still there,” Bacon said. “My freshman year it was there.
“This year, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be there.”
The lead-up to Friday is sure to feature plenty of good-natured jabs back and forth between Brunswick High and Glynn Academy students and alumni alike.
That’s nothing new for the players, who have gone back and forth since they first out on pads.
“Every day,” Bacon said with a laugh. “Every day since middle school, the trash talk’s been going on individually.
“Anytime you’re on a different team, you’re going to talk trash to the other team. Those boys across town, we’ve got a lot of respect for each other, but the trash talk is there.”
Mountain, who played at Glynn Academy his freshman and sophomore season before transferring to Brunswick as a junior, denied the trash talking. Instead he plans to let the Pirates’ play do the talking.
“Glynn has won it for the last past five, so they’ve kind of got a big head about them a little bit,” Mountain said. “We’re just going to come in and do what we do.”