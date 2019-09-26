Glynn Academy’s football team hosts Ware County tonight, and the Red Terrors have worked all week to focus and get disciplined for what will be a chippy rivalry game.
The Red Terrors fell to the Gators last season 26-6 on the road and are looking for revenge. It’s a rivalry that Glynn Academy coach Rocky Hidalgo wants his team to win bad and start back up the win streak it held before last year.
After practice on Thursday, Hidalgo addressed his team with the message to focus and what it takes to go from being a good team to a great one. He said that one of the ways this group can become great is to execute on the small things and focus.
“We’ve got to be more focused and disciplined on those little things because at the end of the day those little things are really tough,” Hidalgo said. “I’m being hard on our kids because I want them to get it done so we have the chance to go out and compete with the best teams in the state.”
Two of the players that have been around this program and know what Hidalgo expects are seniors Drez Wilcox and Jordan Swain. They relayed Hidalgo’s messaged and talked about what the team worked on this week.
“We’re working on executing more and getting down and dirty in the trenches,” Wilcox said.
“We got to work on our secondary a little bit, but we’re going to get it right. We will get there.”
Swain said that the offense continues to get better, but he knows that this game will be won in the trenches.
“Ware County has always been the dirty boys of the south on our schedule,” Swain said. “They’re big, fast and athletic, but we’ve got to be ready for them. The offense has been making huge strides from the first game to now. We know it’s going to be a tough battle in the trenches, but I feel like we’re going to be ready.”
This game is a big one for Glynn Academy, and Swain said they know it’s going to be a tough chippy game. However, for them to win, he said that they’d have to look past the smack talk and play their game.
“We have to have focus and discipline, that’s the only thing you can do. It’s going to be a chippy game and chippy all night, and we cannot let them get inside our head at all.”
While the rivalry of the two schools is the same, it won’t be against the same coaching staff as in the past.
Ware County has a new head coach this season as Jason Strickland came over from Pierce County after taking the Bears to the Class 3A state semifinals last year and finishing with a perfect regular season. He took over for Franklin Stephens, who left for the McEachern job.
Currently, the Gators are 2-2 on the season. Heading into this matchup, they had a week off to prepare. Hidalgo said that Ware’s offense hasn’t been the most consistent and that they’ll use some time on Friday to make adjustments according to what the Gators choose to do.
“They’ve been off two weeks, and they’ve been all over the place offensively,” Hidalgo said. “We really don’t know which way they’re going, so we will have to figure that out on the field.”
Ware has a quarterback that can sling it in sophomore quarterback Thomas Castellanos. He’s thrown for 306 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions through the Gators first four games. Castellanos also has 61 carries for 181 yards as well.
The leading rusher for the Gators is Ladedric Castellanos, who’s toted the rock 49 times for 201 yards, averaging 4.1 yards a carry. One of the favorite receiving targets is Dream Gainer, a junior wide receiver. He’s a big playmaker for the Gators as he’s returned a kickoff for 94 yards and another one for 95 yards.
Glynn’s got some playmakers of its own as well. One of those guys is starting quarterback T.J. Lewis.
Last week he had 41 yards on the ground and four touchdowns. Lewis also completed 2-of-3 passes.
“T.J. keeps getting better,” Hidalgo said. “He had a good game last Friday night, and he’s had a good week this week, and I expect him to go out and play well.”
The Red Terrors also has a stable full of running backs that are looking to mimic last weeks performance. Glynn collected 307 yards on the ground last week against Wayne County with Nolan Grant collecting 131 and Caden Hutchinson with 102 yards.
Despite a strong performance, Glynn’s got room to improve, and both seniors leaders know that and have relayed that message to their fellow teammates.
“We’ve got to stay focus and disciplined,” Swain said. “Like coach Rock said we have to flush the Wayne County game that’s behind us. Only move forward from here. We can only go up, and we cannot take a step backward.”
Hildago didn’t comment on this matchup’s past. This game has a lot of heat behind it and has become one of the most intense rivalries the Red Terrors have.
“We want to win the game because it’s a local rival and we’ve got to keep making progress,” Hildago said.
Glynn Academy and Ware County kickoff at 7:30 p.m. at Glynn County Stadium as the Red Terrors look to win its third game in a row.