Glynn Academy’s girls team left casualties all over the court this regular season. The defending Region 2-6A champions took home the regular-season title after going an impressive 8-0 in region play beating opponents on average by 31.6 points a game.
They are the No. 1 seed in this tournament and are looking to capture a top-seed for the state playoffs. These games not only give the teams bragging rights in the region, but it sets up how the seedings will be for state.
Both of the local girls team have got to focus this week and defend their home turf. The girls tournament could go in any direction today, but the Lady Terrors and Pirates both know what’s on the line this week.
Brunswick’s girls team fought hard this regular season, and after defeating Richmond Hill and Effingham in their final two region games, claimed the No. 3 seed.
No.4 seed Richmond Hill and No. 5 seed Effingham County faced off on Monday to decide who would play against the Lady Terrors. The Wildcats handled the Rebels 55-23.
First up in today’s matches will be Brunswick and Bradwell Institute, who tip off at 3:30 p.m.
The Tigers landed in that spot after splitting games with the Lady Pirates in the regular season. Brunswick defeated the Tigers in the first matchup 49-45 but fell 48-45 in the second one.
Brunswick high coach Maria Mangram said she wants to see her girls finish against Bradwell after falling to them in the second game.
Bradwell got swept by Glynn Academy but was able to sweep Richmond Hill and Effingham.
As for the Lady Pirates, they split games with Bradwell and Richmond Hill. However, Brunswick makes its opponent fight for those wins. On average, the Lady Pirates only got beat by 6 points in region losses.
They beat region opponents by 26 points on average.
Now, these two teams get to take on each other for the third time, and Mangram has three things she wants to see from her girls.
“First off be consistent for four quarters,” Mangram said. “We have to be consistent and disciplined for four quarters. We have to put the ball in the basket, like we just have to make shots. Then we cannot turn the ball over. As a coach, you may get some turnovers, but I have a fit with unforced turnovers. Because when we don’t turn the ball over, we win by big margins.”
Something else that Mangram knows her team is capable of doing is shooting from the perimeter. Against Tift County on Saturday, the Lady Pirates got hot from the arc, and that needs to carry over into this next game.
“Our team is so unpredictable,” Mangram said. “On Saturday, we didn’t start Makaila because we started all seniors. So she kind of got the flow of the game a little bit better seeing it from the bench. When she got out there, she had a monster game for us, but Marquesia just came out shooting the ball so well. When she shoots the ball like we all know she’s capable of shooting, she doesn’t miss. She just doesn’t miss. As her coach, I always tell her she has to shoot the same shot every time.
“We’re going to have to make some shots, and I think if we do that from the perimeter to open it up for our post players. All of our post players have been playing good the last two weeks, so hopefully, we can keep it all going.”
Keya Daniels, Marquesia Hedit, Makaila Brown, and Jaliyah Howard are four girls that understand what this week is about, and those four girls will have to come up big for the Lady Pirates.
It’s do-or-die week as all the teams are competing for state playoff seeds. Mangram said that despite them knowing they’ll play another game regardless, they still need to have that do-or-die mentality. She said that she’s preached for the last year about how hard these girls have worked not to finish strong.
“Now we’re at do or die,” Mangram said. “Even though we live to fight another day win or lose, but this is what you play for. No, we didn’t finish the season number one, but we know we were right there in it. So it was just one of those things, not focused or doing what we know we’re capable of doing. So I think with everybody clicking on all cylinders as we have been for the past two weeks, I think we’ll be okay going in.”
As for the Lady Terrors, they’re the team to beat. The first team who will get a crack at Glynn is Richmond Hill, who got blown out by the Lady Terrors both times.
However, despite being the Wildcats by 30-plus points both games, Glynn Academy coach Sharnesha Smith knows they’ll be ready to play her girls hard, but she’s sticking to what she knows when it comes to the game plan.
“Richmond Hill always plays hard, and defensively they’re a pretty good team,” Coach Smith said. “I think with us; we’re preaching the same thing by just being consistent and being disciplined. Defense is our thing, and I’m sticking to what got us here. I want my kids to come out and play hard. I want us to have a pretty good start, we’ve been having a slow start lately. So I want us to put together a full game of four quarters of relentlessness and just getting after it.”
The Wildcats will have to handle Glynn Academy’s “Big Three,” as all three girls have shown how devastating they can be on the court.
Zoesha Smith, Talia Howard, and LaTrinity Best continue to be a force on both sides of the court, and coach Smith said that when they’re on, people know it.
“When all three of them are going, it’s a scary thing,” Smith said. “When those three have been on the game has been nowhere in reach. And when they set their mind to do that on both ends of the floor, it’s something special that you want to see. Their preparation has been so sharp, and their leadership has been so sharp for us.”
Despite being the tournament favorites, coach Smith said her girls aren’t interested. She said that her girls know that it isn’t over until the championship game of the state title, and they refuse to get complacent.
“We just focus on that team that we have to face that given week or day, so we preach that all the time,” Coach Smith said. “Of course going into the tournament, we’ve had a great year so far, but going into the tournament, I tell them nothing you’ve done before now matters. Everybody is 0-0. It depends on who shows up at that given time, and the team that wants it the most is usually who gets the win.
“So I think their ability to come in, execute, get it done and be able to focus on the next has been a remarkable thing for us this year. We’ve remained hungry. They haven’t settled, and they haven’t gotten comfortable, that’s what I’m excited about and hope we continue in that path.”
The semifinals begin with third-seeded Brunswick taking on second-seed Bradwell in the first game of the day at 3:30 p.m. Top-seeded Glynn Academy will take on fourth-seeded Richmond Hill at 6:30 p.m. in the Glass Palace.
Winners of the semifinal games will faceoff on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The losers of the semi-finals will play on Friday at 3:30 p.m. to see who takes the third and fourth place spots in the region.