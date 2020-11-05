Kyle Pitts is in the midst of what could be the greatest season by a tight end in Florida history — if not all of college football — and no one is happier than former Gator Ben Troupe.
Troupe is immensely familiar with what it takes to play tight end at the University of Florida, where recorded 64 catches, 958 yards and seven touchdowns over his college career. As a senior in 2003, Troupe earned both First-Team All-SEC and First-Team All-American recognition.
But the game, and the position, has changed a bit from Troupe’s heyday.
Assuming a 10-game season, Pitts is on pace to tally 55 receptions, 888 receiving yards, and a ridiculous 17 touchdown grabs as the focal point of one of the best offenses in the history of the program.
“I’m happy to see it,” Troupe said of Pitts’ success. “I’m not one of those former players that don’t want to see the position flourish. I know some guys, they want to be considered the greatest to ever come through and always getting compared to the current crop, but to me, when a guy like Kyle, to which you saw what he did last year, you saw what he did the first game of the year — I mean four touchdowns in one game for any receiver, let alone a tight end, is incredible.”
Tight ends have historically been one of the unsung heroes on the football field, taking on duties, and a temperament, similar to that of offensive linemen while also handling the responsibility of receivers. It’s often times said a reliable tight end is a quarterback’s best friend as a last-ditch safety valve for an offense.
However, in recent years, the tight end has become more of a glamour position, something Troupe believes stems from the success and popularity of NFL All-Pro Rob Gronkowski. Often times too big to be defended by safeties, and too fast for linebackers, tight ends can make for a constant matchup problem offenses look to exploit.
The increased opportunity makes the position more appealing down through the lowest levels.
“Now there are guys coming through high school, middle school, they want to play tight end, and that is rare,” Troupe said. “Instead of, ‘Hey, man, let me stop eating so much so I can play receiver; let me play running back, quarterback’ — no — ‘I want to be the next Gronk. I want to be the next Kyle Pitts,’ and that’s what I love about it.
“To be honest, when I got to high school, I did not know what a tight end was. I got real tall, real fast, so they said, ‘Ben, you’re going to play tight end,’ and I’m like, ‘What!?’ I just think now, the tight end position is like outside linebacker on defense, it’s like the nickel corner on third down, it is a premier position on offense.”
Just three years removed from his own prep career in Philadelphia, Pitts appears to be the next superstar inspiring the an entire generation of tight ends.
His legend will only grow with a big performance in Jacksonville on Saturday — and Florida will likely need every bit to overcome a porous defense and snap a three-game losing streak to Georgia in the rivalry.
“I’m happy he plays for our team,” Troupe said. “I couldn’t stand it if Kyle Pitts played for another team, especially a Georgia or an LSU.”