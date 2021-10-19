College football fans will get the opportunity to talk shop with the authors of some of the greatest moments in the history of the World’s Largest Cocktail Party. The Ben Troupe Florida-Georgia Legends Series returns for its third year at the Westin Jekyll Island on Oct. 29.
Troupe, a Florida-Georgia Hall of Famer, will host a roundtable with former Bulldog and Gator greats on the seaside patio of the hotel starting at 7 p.m. ESPN Coastal will also broadcast “Second Down” from 2-3 p.m. and “Three & Out” from 3-6 p.m. live on location on both Thursday and Friday afternoons.
Troupe played tight end at Florida from 2000-03, earning first-team All-American honors his senior season and finishing as a finalist for the Mackey Award given to the nation’s top tight end.
As a junior, Troupe caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Gators’ 20-13 win over Georgia. As a senior, his late 20-yard catch on Florida’s final drive helped set up a game-winning field goal in a 16-13 victory.
The first pick of the Tennessee Titans in the 2004 NFL Draft, Troupe was selected 40th overall and played five professional seasons with Tennessee, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders.
Troupe is now an afternoon radio co-host on “Three & Out” with Kevin Thomas and B.J. Bennett on ESPN Radio Coastal, with stations in Savannah, Brunswick and Waycross, and streaming at ESPNCoastal.com. He travels around the country as a motivational speaker. Recently, Troupe published “Uncommon and Unfinished: The Ben Troupe Story” with Bennett, available anywhere books are sold online.
Scheduled guests for the roundtable discussion include former Georgia Bulldogs Washaun Ealey, D.J. Jones and Willie McClendon and former Florida Gators Carlos Alvarez, Jeff Chandler and Dee Webb.
Ealey, the second-leading rusher in Georgia high school history, ran for 1,528 yards and 14 touchdowns at Georgia and was second in the SEC East with 11 scores in 2010.
A member of the Bulldogs’ 1980 national championship team, Jones played quarterback, defensive back and return specialist for Georgia, recording five interceptions in his two upperclassman seasons.
McClendon, a Florida-Georgia Hall of Famer, All-American, the 1978 SEC Player of the Year, and the uncle of Georgia tackle, and former Brunswick High standout, Warren McClendon, rushed for a then-school record 2,228 yards and 22 scores for the Bulldogs, including 1,312 yards and 13 touchdowns in 1978.
A member of the College Football Hall of Fame, Florida-Georgia Hall of Fame, University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame, Academic All-American Hall of Fame and Florida’s All-Century Team, Alvarez was a consensus All-American and Academic All-American for the Gators and is Florida’s all-time leading receiver.
Chandler is a Florida-Georgia Hall of Famer and All-American who ranks second in SEC history in total points scored — a 54-yard field against Georgia in the 2000 contest stands as the longest of his career.
A first-team all-SEC cornerback, Webb led the league in passes defended in 2005.