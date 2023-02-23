Trailing by four with just 30 seconds remaining in regulation, it looked as if the Pirates’ Cinderella season had come to an end in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs.
But the clock never struck midnight on the Brunswick High boys — Camarion Johnson saw to that.
Johnson sank a floater from the baseline as time expired in the fourth quarter to tie the game and send the contest to overtime, where Brunswick (22-6) scratched out a 60-57 win over Tift County (20-7) on Wednesday at Brunswick Square Garden.
The wild ending to regulation was befitting the tight, back-and-forth defensive showdown between the Pirates and Blue Devils that never saw either team lead by more than seven points.
In the fourth quarter and overtime, the largest lead was Tift County’s four-point cushion. Brunswick didn’t lead in either period until CJ Battle’s corner 3 put the team in front for good with just over a minute remaining in overtime.
“First off, you’ve got to tip your hat to Tift County; wow, they played their behinds off,” said Brunswick boys head coach Chris Turner. “They’re well coached — I’m real good friends with (head coach) Tommy Blackshear — and they played some great defense.
“It was kind of hard to see their team lose that game because both teams really played hard, so I know it’s tough for them right now. But they really don’t have any reason to hold their heads down because they gave everything they had, and somehow, it just went our way tonight.”
After going down 6-0, the Blue Devils controlled most the game, using a 12-0 run to shoot out to a lead midway through the first quarter before the Pirates clawed back to take a 16-14 advantage into the second.
Tift County recaptured the lead just over three minutes into the period, and the teams proceeded to trade baskets, or perhaps more accurately, stops, going into halftime tied at 24-24.
There was little in the way of easy points for either squad in the matchup. Unable to penetrate a Blue Devils’ defense moving on a string and generate clean looks at the rim, a lot of the early scoring burden fell on Johnson, who scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter.
Still, it was far from a one-man show. Riyon Rankin added 15 points — 10 of which came after halftime — and Battle scored 11 as six different players scored for Brunswick in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“(Tift County is) one of the most disciplined basketball teams you will ever play against, offensively and defensively. They didn’t take bad shots, they helped on every pick. They were so well coached, they played their behinds off, and so did our guys,” Turner said. “I’m sure it was a great game to watch. In terms of great games to coach in, and as you know, I love to coach in big games.
“So for me, I’m grateful that I got a chance to coach in another big game at the Brunswick Square Garden. I really am proud of that. I’m proud of my kids. I’m proud of my coaches. It was just a total team effort.”
Coming out of the locker rooms for the second half, the Blue Devils staked themselves to the largest lead of the game at 32-25, but as the Pirates have shown all season, they wouldn’t go away quietly.
Battle sank a 3, Butler got a basket to drop, and so did Rankin. Suddenly, the game was tied once more, and neither team would go up by more than two possessions the rest of the contest.
Entering the fourth tied at 36-36, Tift County took a two-point lead, then Brunswick responded to tie the game once more. The game was tied four different times leading into the final minute of regulation.
That’s when a couple of controversial calls pushed the visitors to the brink of an upset when, down by two, a Pirates offensive rebound was negated by a foul call on one end and another whistle awarded the Blue Devils a pair of free throws on a blocking foul in the bonus near mid court that extended their advantage to 50-46 with 30 seconds to play.
Despite the bleak outlook, Brunswick found a little light on the ensuing possession when Hezekiah Kent was fouled on an attempt inside with 18 seconds remaining. The freshman knocked down the first free throw to trim the deficit to three, but the second attempt bounced off the back iron and arched back into play.
In the scramble for the rebound, Rankin — the reigning Class 6A high jump state champion — skied above the mob and tipped the ball over to Caleb Butler, who quickly slipped a layup in off the glass to pull Brunswick back to within one with fewer than 15 seconds on the clock.
Tift County inbounded the ball and was promptly fouled in the back court, sending the Blue Devils to the line for an one and one. The first free throw was good, extending Tift’s lead to 51-49 with 10 seconds remaining. The second bounced out and into the hands of the Pirates, who allowed Johnson to do the rest.
Running off the rebound, Johnson used a head-fake and hesitation dribble to create an angle to drive against Tift County’s Henry Gebhart. As Gebhart and the help defender in the lane converged to wall Johnson off, he faked left and quickly pivoted back right to create just enough space to get off the left-handed floater.
“We were debating whether to call a timeout and try to set up something, and I just went with my gut,” Turner said. “I said, ‘Look, he’s the best player on this team right now, let’s just let him make a play,’ and he did. He made probably the biggest play of his career.”
Although dejected, Tift County continued to fight, taking a two-point lead on three separate occasions in overtime until Battle splashed a 3 from the corner to give Brunswick it’s first lead since 36-34 in the third quarter.
The Pirates would not relinquish the advantage again.
After a stop, Johnson got to the free throw line and knocked down both to extend Brunswick’s advantage to 60-57 with 20 seconds to play. Tift County’s 3 on the ensuing possession was off the mark, as BHS held on for an improbable win.
“I’m proud of this team because they haven’t quit all year,” Turner said. “Even when we got down there where it looked like we weren’t going to win the game, they didn’t quit, and that’s important for me because it’s easy to quit. Kids these days, it’s in them. And for them to not quit… I’m proud.”
Returning to the state playoffs after a one-year hiatus with a team featuring only three players with varsity experience, it has been a magical run thus far for Brunswick, which will return to the Sweet 16 for the 11th time in 15 seasons under Turner to face Jonesboro on the road Saturday.
“Coming into this year, we weren’t really sure what to expect with really only two or three kids who have ever played on a varsity team, and that’s Camarion, Riyon and (Kevin Thomas),” Turner said. “The rest of them have never played varsity at all, so they have no experience. That’s amazing to me because I’ve had some really good teams, but most of them were more experienced teams.
“I think that’s what sticks out to me with this team: They’re young, they’re not quitting… We’ve worked hard. We try each day to get better. For teams that have very little experience, it’s usually not a recipe for success in a 6A basketball league, so it says a lot about these kids, how hard they play.”