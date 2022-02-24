Not much has changed in Shamya Flanders’ game since joining Brunswick High last spring.
The junior forward has simply gotten better at the skills that made her a promising freshman on a state championship runner-up.
Thus far, the flanderization of Flanders has resulted in Region 2-6A Player of the Year honors, another potential title run, and universal acclaim as “the girl with the hair” as Brunswick prepares to host Buford in the second round of the playoffs at 6 p.m. Friday at Brunswick Square Garden.
“She’s known as ‘the girl with the hair’ — that’s what everyone talks about when they talk about her,” said Pirates head coach Maria Mangram. “‘The girl with the hair.’ Even when we played in Statesboro, Georgia Southern came to the game to watch us play, and the first thing (head coach Anita Howard) said was, ‘Who is the girl with the green hair?’
“But I told her from go, you can’t do stuff like that if you’re not going to be playing ball. You’ve got to be able to bring it when you do stuff like that.”
A less descript Flanders appeared in 26 games as a rotational piece for a Glynn Academy as freshman, averaging a modest 2.3 points and 3.5 rebounds for a team that advanced to the Class 6A state championship game before taking on a larger role with the Terrors the following season.
But even after leading Glynn in points and rebounds as a sophomore, Flanders felt like something was missing from her basketball experience.
By the end of the fall semester, Flanders has decided to make the move over to crosstown rival Brunswick, where she has found the camaraderie she was searching for.
“When I first came here, I just felt welcomed, loved; honestly, I just felt like I was at home,” Flanders said. “This is where I originally wanted to be anyways, so it was like I was back with everybody, the chemistry was there. I felt good.”
A former teammate of Pirates center Shané Jackson in grade school, the connection was instantaneous.
Flanders slid right into place as the missing piece for a Brunswick program that hadn’t won a region title since 2017, not that she expected any different.
“I just knew this was going to be our season, our year, and honestly it’s been going good,” Flanders said. “We just have to lock in and play our game.”
The rotating roster of bright colors appearing in Flanders’ hair throughout the year has only magnified the impact has made on the team this season.
Flanders leads the team in scoring at 13.2 points per game on 54% shooting in addition to averages of 6.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 0.9 blocks per game as one half of a tandem of bigs that have propelled the Pirates to a 26-1 record through the opening round of the postseason.
On the court, the combination of Flanders’ length, athleticism and strength in an 5-foot-11 package has caused matchup nightmares for opponents — too big and strong to be defended by guards and too quick for most bigs.
“She brings a lot to the table,” Mangram said. “She’s very versatile as a player. Of course for us, she plays the post, but she’s so long, and so athletic, and she truly jumps out the gym… It is amazing to watch her jump. When she really explodes to really get that ball, she is definitely blessed. She is our little blessing. We’re just happy that she’s here.”
Flanders has added just as much to Brunswick off the court since transferring from Glynn Academy as a strong student with a warm, welcoming personality and a robust work ethic, the latter of which she attributes to her success this season.
“Really just working every day, practicing everyday, posting harder,” Flanders said. “My work ethic is there, so everyday I just tried to go harder and be better because a lot of people doubted me. A lot of people said once I transfer, I wouldn’t be the same or I would go down hill, so I had to show people it doesn’t matter where I’m at, I’m still going to be great.”
Free to play her game and focus on her strengths, Flanders has flourished.
Her scoring has been consistent, hitting double figures in all but six games this season, and she’s acted as a key piece in Brunswick’s full-court press. In the Pirates’ first round victory, Flanders pulled down eight offensive rebounds among her 11 total boards.
Flanders has proven ready and willing to do any of the dirty work BHS asks of her, motivated by the desire to give her senior Pirate teammates the same type of send off she witnessed across town two years ago.
“With me going to the championship my freshman year, I saw how happy our seniors were, so I told myself this year, that I want theses seniors to experience that,” Flanders said. “I try to go hard for them because all of us want to experience it, we want to go get a ring now, but I just want my seniors to see how it feels to go to the state championship.”