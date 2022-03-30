Just four batters into the decisive game in a series between the top 2 teams in the SUN Conference, the Mariners found themselves in an uphill battle Wednesday.
Coastal Georgia ace Hayley Dickerson had already allowed a pair of runs, and Southeastern had its own ace, Claire Sekinger, looking to extend her streak of 35 scoreless innings in the bottom half of the frame.
But in a season full of triumphs, the Mariners scored their biggest yet, battling back to extinguish the Fire 8-4.
“It was definitely the biggest win of the season so far,” said CCGA head coach Mike Minick. “We’re 27-3, but if we lose today, we’re tied for second. There’s another team that’s 9-3, (Southeastern) is 9-3, now we’re 10-2.
“There’s a long way to go, and it’s going to be a tough battle, but I’m so proud of the way they responded today.”
With Dickerson out of sorts, No. 10 Coastal called upon Reagan Thomas to hold No. 19 Southeastern at bay, and the freshman delivered over 6.2 innings, holding the Fire to just two more runs over the remainder of the contest.
Thomas has only started seven games in her collegiate career, and she entered the finale against Southeastern having pitched just 30 innings, but took over with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the first and promptly escaped the jam without further damage.
She continued to cruise until the fourth when the Fire benefitted from a close call at third base. Following a lead-off single, the Southeastern runner advanced to second on a ground out and attempted to steal third when she appeared to be gunned down by the throw from Coastal catcher Kayla Rowell.
Instead, the runner was called safe, and following a ground out that would have ended the inning, she scored on a two-out RBI single.
However, the controversial call would quickly be forgotten as the Mariners continued a return to form at the plate after being shutout for the first time this season in Game 1 of the series-opening doubleheader Tuesday.
Fewer than 24 hours earlier Sekinger polished off a complete game that saw her lower her ERA to 0.88 on the campaign, but in the rematch, Coastal Georgia looked the part of the team that leads the SUN Conference in batting average, slugging percentage and runs per game.
Melani Jones got things started with a one-out single to right center in the bottom of the first before McCall Maret deposited a shot over the fence for her second home run of the year, tying the game at 2-2.
Coastal continued to roll, getting three straight singles from Kayla Rowell, MacKenzie Kagee and Cevana Wood to load the bases ahead of Dickerson, who blooped a ball just over the out-stretched glove of the Southeastern second baseman to score the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice.
Rori Rhodes scored Kagee on a single in the ensuing at-bat, prompting the Fire to follow the Mariners’ suit and pull their starter in the first inning, trailing 4-2.
A popup ended the first before more runs could cross the plate, but Coastal Georgia went back to work in the third when Rowell reached on an error to lead off the inning, advanced to second after a Kagee walk, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Dickerson.
And when Southeastern finally scratched a run off Thomas to draw back to within two, Coastal loaded the bases once more before Rowell turned on the first pitch of her at-bat and tallied a three-run double to extend the advantage to 8-3 in just the second time the Fire have allowed more than six runs in a game this season.
“That proves that when we’re taking good approaches, and not swinging at bad pitches, we can score on anybody,” Minick said.
Southeastern made one final push in the top of the sixth, leading off the frame with three consecutive singles to load the bases with no outs.
But looked upon as the Mariners’ No. 2 pitcher following the injury of standout Bryce Peacock last week, Thomas came through with minimal damage allowed with three lazy fly balls to the outfield.
Thomas only struck out one batter in the win, crediting her success to her teammates behind her.
“I just know I have my defense behind me, so that allows me to throw my pitches,” Thomas said. “Of course you have nerves, but I’ve just got to learn. Every game, I get better at it. The first couple of games, I was really nervous. Now I’ve learned to trust my defense, learn to trust my pitches, learn to trust my pitching coach, and that’s really helped me.”
With the win, the Mariners move into sole possession of first place in the conference entering the final month of the regular season. Coastal Georgia will play nine of its next 11 contests on the road, beginning with a three-game series at Ave Maria on Friday.