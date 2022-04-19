With Region 2-6A entering its final week of regular season play, the Glynn Academy Terrors notched a crucial 7-2 victory over the Statesboro Blue Devils in Game 1 of the series Monday at Wainwright Field.
Glynn turned to the hard-throwing righty Luke Barch to face Statesboro in the series opener, and he got the game rolling by striking out the leadoff batter before seeing the first base runner reach on an error.
Barch forced a fly out for two outs, and attempted to pickoff the runner on first for the third out. With his attempt thrown away from Tom Echols at first, the ball rolled towards the outfield wall, hugging the fence. With the runner on third base, Drew Yawn drove in the first run of the night with an RBI double. Barch settled down with a fly out to limit the damage to one.
Glynn’s offense tied the game with two outs to its name, starting with Tyler Devlin reaching first after a catcher’s interference. Hank Noonan was hit with a pitch to put runners on first and second for Echols, who swung at the first pitch he saw and delivered an RBI single to score Devlin before Noonan was tagged out sliding into third.
During the bottom of the third, the Terrors took their first lead of the game after Spence Hartman (hit by pitch) and Gus Gandy (walked) stood tall on second and third after swiping bags with no outs to the team. Devlin stood tall in the box, hoping to drive in the go-ahead runs with his battle at the plate. Working a seven-pitch at-bat, Devlin delivered an RBI single to left field to give the team a 2-1 lead. Gandy was thrown out when he attempted to advance to third base, and Devlin was tagged out at second when he tried to turn his single into extra bases.
Leading 2-1, Statesboro found its way to tie the game in the top of the fourth. Leading off with a single and an error by Hartman in right field, the Blue Devils had runners on first and second with no outs. A strikeout and a fielder’s choice later, Statesboro had runners on the corners with two gone. On the first pitch of the at-bat to Thomas Ponder, Barch threw a wild pitch to the backstop, allowing the tying run to score from third.
Glynn had its chances in the fifth inning to regain the lead when they loaded the bases with one out. Two fielder’s choices later saw runners stranded going into the sixth inning.
Striking out the leadoff batter, Barch allowed a walk to Yawn, but he forced an inning-ending double-play on the first pitch to Mathis Lanier.
Glynn’s bats came to life in the bottom of the sixth, with Echols starting the inning off with a single to left field. Gavin Wells came in to run the bases for Echols, quickly moving to second base during Trent Tankersley’s at-bat. Forcing a quick four-pitch walk, Statesboro made a pitching change, bringing in Lanier.
“We talked all week, and we knew we were going to see a lot of lefties,” Glynn manager John Welborn said. “We talked about our approach, and early on we kind of got away from that approach. It became a 2-2 ball game, and I guess they decided ‘Hey I guess we should go with the approach’ and we put up a five-spot.”
Listening to their manager, the Terrors were able to put the game to bed with a five-run sixth inning.
Jackson Bufkin started things off with an RBI single to left, scoring Wells for the first run. Jacob Mancil worked a nine-pitch walk to load the bases for the Terrors. With leadoff hitter Hartman up to bat, Statesboro threw a wild pitch on the first pitch to Hartman. Luis Luccioni raced towards home, sliding to beat the throw but was tagged out on the top of his cleat just before touching home.
Working a full count at-bat, Hartman ended up being hit for the third time in the game and for the second consecutive inning, loading the bases for Gandy.
Stepping up to the plate, Gandy added insurance runs with his bases-clearing triple to put the Terrors up 6-2.
“That right-center approach, he did it perfectly and executed it,” Welborn said of Gandy’s clutch hit. “He cleared the bases and got himself a triple. He’s been that guy several times this year where when we absolutely have to have something, he steps up. He did a phenomenal job.”
Glynn didn’t stop, as Devlin brought home Gandy with a single to the outfield. Devlin was thrown trying to stretch out his single into a double.
It wouldn’t matter, as Glynn took a 7-2 lead into the final inning.
Keeping Barch on the mound to strive for a complete game, it took a brilliant effort by Tankersley to keep the stress levels down for the home crowd. With the leadoff runner on first after a single, Barch allowed a hard hit towards third base. With the ball rising, Tankersley lept from the fringes of the grass to snag the ball.
With the base runner halfway to second base, Tankersley pulled off the double-play move with a throw to Echols across the diamond.
With two outs, Statesboro didn’t go down without a fight. Rallying to put runners on first and second base, Barch zoned in and struck out the final batter.
“Luke’s incredible,” Welborn said. ”He’s only a sophomore. He’s going to continue to get better and he’s already really freaking good.”
Barch pitched a complete game two-run performance, striking out six and allowing four hits. Gandy was the star of the night with his bases-clearing triple to seal the game for his team in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Ending the first game of the series with a 7-2 victory, Welborn said his team knows what’s at stake in terms of playoff seeding.
“They know what’s on the line,” Welborn said. ‘They showed up and they have been ready and focused. They‘ve known for two weeks what needs to be done and so far they have answered the bell.”