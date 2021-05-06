Coastal Georgia’s Bryce Peacock was named The Sun Conference Freshman of the Year as the highlight of the all-conference selections released Wednesday that saw five Mariners receive recognition.
Coastal wrapped up the regular season at 29-11 overall and 15-9 in the TSC — good for a second-place finish in the conference standings and a first-round bye in the conference tournament this week.
Peacock played an integral part in the Mariners’ success in her first season with the program, landing on the first-team all-conference as voted on by the league’s nine coaches, in addition to her freshman of the year honors.
The Baxley native slashed .405/.486/.681 over the season with six home runs and 24 RBI. Her batting average ranked second in the conference, and her 25 stolen bases rank fourth in the TSC and 25th in the nation. Peacock has also been at her best down the stretch of the season, hitting 11-of-25 with three walks, six runs and eight RBI over the course of Coastal’s eight-game winning streak to close the regular season.
Joining Peacock on the first team were teammates Mary Waldron, Sarah Thinger and Melani Jones. Hayley Dickerson was named to the second team all-conference.
A fifth-year senior, Waldron ranks fourth in The Sun Conference in on-base percentage (.484) and sixth in slugging percentage (.545). Waldron has drawn 18 walks, and has been hit by a pitch 10 more times, while placing within the top 10 in the conference with 16 steals.
Thinger and Jones are also a part of the Mariners’ impressive corps of freshman — the former finished the regular season with a .381 average and 32 RBI, both rank seventh in the TSC, and the latter is third in the conference in batting average and doubles at .394 and 11, respectively.
Dickerson finished the regular season of her sophomore year with the second lowest ERA in the conference at 1.65. Her 89 strikeouts were the fourth-most in the TSC, and her .241 batting average against was the seventh-best.
The double-elimination 2021 Sun Conference Championship got underway Thursday at PFX Athletics’ Legends Way Fields in Clermont, Fla. Coastal Georgia opened its postseason run against Thomas in a contest that was not finished by press. Additional information will run the the weekend edition of The News.