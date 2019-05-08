Five Glynn County baseball players were announced to the GHSA Region 2-6A team on Tuesday.
Brunswick High had two players selected while Glynn Academy had three.
The Pirates on that list are Hunter Goff and Marshall Cox.
Goff is a junior who plays at third base, catcher and occasionally pitches for the Pirates. He made the All- Region team as a utility player.
This season, Goff had a triple-slash of .317/.472/.512 this season. He hit four home runs as well. Goff recorded 26 hits this season, 19 of them being singles, two doubles, and one triple. He scored 22 runs this season while also recording 12 RBIs.
As a defender, in the 29 games he played this season, Goff held a .926 fielding percentage.
Goff pitched in nine games this season. He threw 19 and one-third innings and had a 4.34 ERA. He gave up 13 runs on 19 hits and walked six batters.
There wasn’t much Goff couldn’t do for the Pirates this season, and his hard work shows by receiving this honor.
Cox is one of the All-Region pitchers. He pitched in 11 games and 55 total innings. Cox has a 1.527 ERA and gave up 35 runs on 44 hits, while only 12 of those were earned-runs. He walked 21 batters and struck out 45.
One of his best performances came against Glynn Academy on April 15. He pitched all seven innings, giving up two hits, no runs and walking two while striking out five. Cox finished the season 10-3 from the mound.
His season-high strikeout was seven and that happened two times this season, the first time against Benedictine and the last against Camden County.
From the plate, Cox had a triple-slash of .293/.368/.366 on the season and had 13 RBI’s on the year.
Cox was a force for the Pirates from the mound and field all season as the senior finishes his high school career.
Brunswick had two honorable mentions on the All-Region list as well. The honorable mentions were junior Mitchell Richburg and sophomore Isaih Wellman.
Richburg led the team with 22 RBI’s, had four homers, which tied for the most on the team with Goff and had a triple-slash of .293/.393/.500. Two of his home runs came against Glynn Academy, which helped the Pirates sweep the Red Terrors for the first time in these players time as a Pirate.
“We are so proud of Marshall and Hunter for their accomplishments this season,” Brunswick baseball head coach Brian Crawford said. “There are a number of skilled players in our region, and it’s an honor to have these players represent Brunswick High.”
The three players from Glynn Academy on the All-Region list is senior Jordan McClinton and juniors Paul Hegeman and Henry Jamieson.
Jamieson and Hegeman did whatever asked of them, and both were crucial players for the Red Terrors on the mound. McClinton was a big part in the outfield and helped some with his batting as well.
One of his highlights of the season was him hitting a home run in the final game of the series against Brunswick. His homer pulled Glynn within one run and made the Pirates work a little harder the rest of the game.
Jamieson batted a .267 this season, had 17 RBI’s on the season, and hit three home runs on the season. On the mound, he pitched 12 games, 53 innings with an ERA of 1.584 and struck out 52 batters while only walking 19 batters.
His top two performances this season were against Heritage in the playoffs when Jamieson pitched six innings giving up one run on six hits, retiring eight batters and walking three. Before that in a game against Brantley County, Jamieson pitched six innings and gave up two hits, no runs and struck out nine batters and walked one.
With the junior’s performance on the mound this season, his senior year could prove to see more time in the circle for him.
Hegeman was a force for the Red Terrors all season long. He batted .333 this season, had 17 RBIs and hit three home runs. On the mound, he pitched in 11 games, 51 and one-third innings with an ERA of 3.281. Hegeman retired 62 batters and only walked 15 this season.
His best game from the mound was against Bradwell Institute when Hegeman pitched six innings and gave up one hit, struck out 11 batters and walked two. He also had four games this year with six or more strikeouts.
Glynn Academy also had Quinn Collier in the honorable mentions of the All-Region list.
Brunswick and Glynn Academy’s five players on this list performed well on the field this season and the juniors coming back should have the motivation to be back on this list next year.