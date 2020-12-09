Many don’t know this, but Wally Pipp was actually a great player for the New York Yankees. Sometimes you just can’t mess with what’s working.
For the Yankees, that was Lou Gehrig. For Frederica Academy, it’s Jordan Triplett.
A freshman, Triplett has burst onto the scene to become one of the top rushers in the state as he nears 2,000 rushing yards on the campaign. He’s crossed the 200-yard mark in five of the Knights’ 12 games this season.
Few could have predicted the production Triplett has proven capable of just three months ago, and one of the primary reasons why is because he wasn’t supposed to be the Knights’ bell cow. That was supposed to be senior Kyle Perez.
Frederica Academy head coach Brandon Derrick spoke glowingly about Perez’s offseason transformation that saw the running back add pounds of muscle to his frame in preparation of his role in a downhill offense that would rely on the run. Triplett was supposed to chip in when he could as he learned the playbook.
The plan worked to perfection in Frederica’s opener when Perez rumbled for 149 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-13 win over Valwood while Triplett added another 167 yards and two scores. Both faced tougher sledding the following week against Calvary Day, but taking a majority of the snaps, Perez was still able to record 65 rushing yards and a touchdown in the 27-7 loss.
But perhaps the bleakest moment of the Knights’ season occurred a week later. Frederica fell 21-18 to Tiftarea, giving the program eight losses in their last 12 games dating back to 2019. What’s worse, FA also lost Perez to a broken leg the same night.
With few other options, Frederica turned to Triplett, and as they say, the rest is history. Triplett has taken over the reigns of the Knights’ run game, and doesn’t appear likely to be giving them up any time soon.
“He’s been really good,” Perez said of Triplett. “I’ve been able to kind of teach him what I’ve been taught from my high school career, but ever since I got hurt, I’ve noticed him get so much better every single game.”
Triplett had his worst game as a varsity player against Tiftarea with just 35 yards on 11 carries, but it would be impossible to tell as much a week later as he was set to take over Perez’ role as the starting running back.
“He wasn’t as nervous as I thought,” Perez said. “When I had to go in because Isaiah Jackson got hurt when I was a sophomore, I was puking. I was nervous; very nervous.
“He actually wasn’t as nervous as I thought. He’s a different breed.”
Despite getting off to a slow start against Brantley County that saw Frederica with -11 rushing yards through one quarter, the Knights began to show signs of life in a running game spearheaded by Triplett in the second quarter.
Triplett gained 63 yards on 16 first-half carries before exploding for 100 yards over his next 10 carries as Frederica ran away with a win. He followed the breakout with a 240-yard, three-touchdown performance against Long County the ensuing week, and after a bye, he ran for 203 yards and three more scores against Memorial Day before extending his streak of consecutive 200-yard games to three against Bulloch Academy.
All the while, Perez was in the freshman’s ear.
“I always talk to him on the sideline, calm him down,” Perez said. “I know he can see the game slower, because he can see the game in slow motion. Sometimes it takes him awhile to actually do that though, so you’ve got to talk him down.”
It was in Frederica’s first game against Bulloch Academy that Perez really began to understand just how good Triplett was.
The Knights lost the game in a heartbreaker, having just gone up late in the fourth quarter when the Gators put together a game-winning touchdown drive in the final two minutes, but Triplett’s performance on Frederica’s go-ahead drive told Perez everything he needed to know.
“We had the ball right before they did, and we drove down the field and scored,” Perez said. “We gave the ball to him like every single play that drive.”
Finally healthy, Perez returned to the lineup a couple weeks later in Frederica Academy’s regular-season finale against Trinity Christian.
He carried the ball eight times for 35 yards in spot duty, but having watched Triplett tote the rock in his absence, Perez was content to help the team any way he could.
“He’s just been real positive about all of it,” Derrick said. “It was unfortunate that it happened for him in his senior year, but he’s been a good role model for Jordan and talking him through some things out there on the practice field.
“The other thing is, he’s come in and tried not to mess anything up. He’s just like, ‘Where you can fit me in, Coach, I’m going to fit in, and go play.’”
In a sense, this is one of the scenarios where having a 30-man roster may actually benefit the Knights. Perez doesn’t need to return to his former role to be a valuable asset to the team.
Instead, Perez can act as a super utility player, speckling any cracks that pop up in Frederica’s foundation. His presence allows the Knights to spell receivers Eli Fritchman and Jaden Rose, keeping the duo fresher for defense and providing FA with a more physical slot receiver on occasion.
“We’ve moved him around, and we’ll move him around even more this week to fit in to what we need him to do,” Derrick said. “He’ll carry the ball when he needs to, and hopefully we can throw it to him a few times, and he can catch it out of the backfield and do some things.”
There could be times Friday that Perez and Triplett share the backfield together — something the senior wishes could have been a season-long trend.
But as Pipp learned, sometimes a great player needs a great opportunity first. Few could have projected the kind of season Triplett is having.
“I used to go watch him play basketball last year as an eighth-grader, and I was like, ‘This kid is in eighth grade?’” Perez said. “I always knew he was that athletic, but I didn’t know he could do what he did. I didn’t know he’d be one of the leading rushers in Georgia. I don’t think anybody would have known that.”