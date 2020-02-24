Glynn Academy is back in the GHSA Class 6A quarterfinals a season after seeing its title hopes dashed in the same round.
But there’s one big difference for the Terrors this season: the presence of guard Talia Hamilton.
A member of the All Region 2-6A first team, Hamilton seamlessly integrated into an all-senior starting five despite transferring to the school from Fernandina Beach this summer.
“She has a good personality, so it wasn’t hard to get close to her,” LaNeia Taylor said. “It was pretty easy.”
Most of the Terrors’ first experience with Hamilton came during summer workouts. Hamilton was new to the team, new to the school, and new to the community, but it only took an instant to recognize her game.
Although Glynn Academy was coming off its most successful season since 1995 with an all-state player returning to lead the charge, the Terrors welcomed Hamilton with open arms as an addition that could help put them over the top.
“I played this summer with Talia, so I knew what she could do, and I knew what we were missing,” La’Trinity Best said. “So with the way she plays, and what we needed, I knew she would be a great part to add to our team.”
Zoesha Smith added: “She’s a great player. She was like a piece that was missing.”
Hamilton has more than lived up to the hype she generated in those summer workouts. In her first season with Glynn, Hamilton is the team’s second-leading scorer with 12 points per game while chipping in 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 2.8 steals per contest.
But the numbers don’t do justice to the impact Hamilton has brought as a dynamic ball handler that can pull up and sink a midrange jumper off the dribble as well as knock down shots from behind the arc.
“She’s been a great impact for our team because we really didn’t have a ball handler that handles the ball the way she does,” Taylor said. “Since she’s come in, we’ve been very aggressive with her. She keeps the momentum hot at times when she’s confident in herself.
“She looks to score a lot, she’s one of our main scorers, so she’s been a big help for the team to get us this far.”
Hamilton’s skill set as a scorer, particularly when combined with her tenacious defensive effort, has been especially pivotal for a Glynn Academy team that has lacked a player that forces a defense to respect her shot from the perimeter while being able to aggressively attack a hard closeout.
Last season teams found varying levels of success pinching into the paint and forcing the Terrors to throw entry passes, and finish, in a crowd in an effort to limit the damage done by Smith and Best.
Hamilton has helped make that strategy much tougher to stick with, and just by watching her, Glynn’s other guards have followed suit in amping up their aggression.
“I think that we’ve always been a post-heavy team with great posts, so I think her coming in was a great impact for the team, but I also think that guards grow and get better playing around her,” Zuri Patrick said. “Seeing the things that she does, I think we learn from that… It brings all the guards’ confidence up, feeling like we can do the same thing she can do.”
Somewhat ironically, for all the confidence Hamilton inspires in her teammates and those around her, it’s something she struggles with personally.
“She doesn’t notice how good she is,” Best said. “We encourage her a lot. Even if someone is getting onto her, we tell her, ‘Talia, you’ve got this,’ and she just goes out and plays great.”
It’s not as if Hamilton’s talent is some sort of new-found ability; she averaged 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists as a junior at Fernandina Beach, often doing a majority of the heavy lifting herself. The final example came in her last game at Fernandina where Hamilton scored 23 of her team’s 53 points in a district semifinal loss that cost the team a playoff appearance.
But the affirmation Glynn Academy has provided her, and the success the Terrors have had, has made the relationship mutually beneficial for each side.
“The kid that Talia is, she’s a hard-working kid, I thought she was able to step in and fill the position that we needed, as far as being an attack-type point guard,” said Glynn girls head coach Sharnesha Smith. “I think as much as Talia has helped us, I think we have helped Talia too, just with her confidence and her being the player she always could be.
“I think surrounding herself around good players that kind of strive for and want that same thing, I think that actually helped her out a lot.”
Hamilton echoed that sentiment: “I’ve never been on a team where team is fair, or I’ve really had help, because the last team I was kind of playing by myself. It’s good to actually know that I’m on a team with people who have my back, and then to have a coach like Coach (Smith) is behind us to, just preparing us for the game and everything, that’s really good.
“And then the chemistry between everybody, I like that too. Even though things can be bad off the court, we’re going to make sure we get work done on the court.”
The encouragement isn’t just limited to Hamilton.
Glynn Academy communicates more on the floor and works to prop each player up instead of hanging heads when things aren’t going the team’s way.
“We speak to each other more now because we have to keep encouraging each other,” Best said. “Knowing that we had to encourage her coming in, because we knew her confidence wasn’t so high, now we encourage the whole team, and it makes us a better team.”
Just three wins away from a state title, the Terrors have the talent to make program history, but more importantly, they have the necessary culture.
“It helped me build myself mentally, and built my confidence,” Hamilton said. “I struggle with that a lot because I am my worst critic. Even though we can’t play perfect, I’m always trying to have high standards for myself.
“But I know when I do fall, my teammates, my sisters, are there to help me get myself back up.”