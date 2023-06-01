Completing her first year in charge of her alma mater as coach of the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors basketball program, head coach Myosha Leeper can finally spread her knowledge of the game to the next generation.
Hired in the summer months last year and unable to put together a camp of her own, Leeper finally had the time to time to put together a three-day camp Lady Terror basketball camp.
Having over 30 campers coming to the auxiliary gym to learn from her and the Lady Terror program, Leeper said it was amazing to finally get the ball rolling.
“At first I was kind of nervous because I was worried that not enough people were signing up,” Leeper said. “But, as time went on I just sent it out on social media and the word got out. We actually had 35 sign up, and we ended ups with 32 today and that’s great. I was so excited I couldn’t even sleep, I woke up at 6 o’clock sending messages to tell them to be here at this time.”
Opening the first day of camp with assistant Coach William Robinson telling the campers that hard work beats talent and talent doesn’t work that hard. He had the campers repeating the phrase to get them excited about tipping off the first day of camp.
Hour one was spent on the fundamentals of dribbling a basketball and going through the warm-up ball handling stand still drills that the best do on a nightly basis. Pounding the basketballs and working up a sweat by adding in jump stops, pivots, and up and downs of racing with their left and right hands, Leeper spoke of how the campers were able to roll with what they asked of them.
“With them this was a good group,” Leeper said. “They didn’t just say they wanted to play, they did whatever we told them to do. We do want to start out with fundamentals and then teach them offense and defense (Friday) and the last day is just games and awards. The fundamentals are every day and when they come in tomorrow we will hit th fundamentals real quick and then move on.”
Allowing the campers to take a quick water break while setting up six fundamental stations, campers were split into small groups to rotate through form shooting, footwork, free throws, layups, dribbling, and lastly passing.
Form shooting required campers to learn to put the ball out on their finger tips before turning their elbows in to a 90 degree angle and flicking their wrists while firing off a shot. Footwork was all about using the triple threat formation and staying alert of what foot to pivot with while protecting the ball chest high. Free throws were self explanatory as campers tried their bests to sink both shots down to be game winners. Layup lines forced campers to use their right and left hands on the correct sides while launching off the correct foot. Dribbling drills saw campers moving through cones with dribble moves they learned in the previous hour. As time went on campers had their heads up yelling out numbers while going about the drill. Lastly, the passing drill were chest, bounce and overhead passes with close outs coming towards the end of the second hour.
When asked about her favorite drill, Leeper couldn’t help but crack a smile as she said layups and free throws because she likes shooting.
Entering the final hour of camp, games were incorporated while focusing on the fundamentals they were taught throughout the day.
Playing a cone game where one team either picked up or knocked down the cones, campers had to do so while dribbling a ball and hoping to protect it from the opposite team.
Eventually moving to two-on-one and three-on-two sets, Leeper liked the idea of having her campers learn what her team works on a daily basis.
“Yes, we just wanted to incorporate some quick fun games to get the kids active and moving at the same time, and also implementing some of those foundational things,” Leeper said. “With two-on-one and three-and-two we do that everyday in practice, reading the defense and having our heads and eyes up. I didn’t really even explain it to them, they just watched and got to it. Tomorrow, we will get to more in depth of being in an area and this is why our hands are up. Today, we just wanted it to be fun.”