Frederica Golf Club and the G-Pro Tour teamed up with South Coast Bank to present the first South Coast Bank Championship, starting today at Sea Palms Golf Resort.
Over 100 professional golfers from all over the country have traveled to St. Simons Island for the three-day tournament. The first two days of play will be at Sea Palms with the final round played at Frederica Golf Club.
“This tournament is a unique opportunity for us to showcase the grandeur of Golden Isles golf to rising PGA stars,” said Al McKinnon, President, and CEO of South Coast Bank. “We are excited to extend hospitality and to welcome players and their families to our corner of paradise.”
With South Coast Bank as the title sponsor, the first prize payout is expected $20,000 with a total purse north of $100,000.
The local golfers competing in the event includes Trevor Smith from Brunswick, and Ben Boyle, Mookie DeMoss, Ben Griffin, Mark David Johnson, T.J. Mitchell, and Dru Love from St. Simons Island.
Smith and his group, Archer Price and Johnson Holliday, will tee off at 8:36 a.m. today on hole one as they will be the first group to feature a hometown guy.
Teeing off on the 10th hole of the local guys are Boyle at 9:03 a.m., Mitchell at 9:12 a.m., and Griffin at 1:03 p.m.
The golfers starting at the first hole are Love at 12:27 p.m., DeMoss at 12:45 p.m., and Johnson at 1:12 p.m.
While there will be over 100 golfers competing in the 54-hole tournament, that field will get drastically smaller heading into the final day after the cut gets made Wednesday.
Tee times begin at 7:45 a.m. on the first two days and at 8 a.m. on Thursday.