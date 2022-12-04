Early into the season at Glynn Academy, the boys and girls basketball teams had completely different records. The boys entered Saturday’s game undefeated, and the girls were looking for their first win under new head coach Myosha Leeper.
Facing Tattnall County, whom they scrimmaged before the season began a few weeks ago, the contest went down to the final shot.
Playing on a night that was dedicated to former head coach Theresa Adams as The Glass Palace court was named in her honor, it was only right for the Lady Terrors to earn win number one in front of the legendary coach.
Leading 37-30 entering the final quarter with Adams and her family sitting behind the bench to cheer on the team, Glynn Academy had to find ways to preserve the lead.
Seeing the game tied with 2:23 left, Glynn’s Janiyah Spaulding put the team back in the lead with a coast-to-coast layup off a turnover. Tattnall took the lead on a 3-pointer field goal with 1:50 left in the game.
The last 90 seconds of the game showcased the heart and grit the Lady Terrors had been molding in the young team under Coach Leeper and her staff.
“They pushed through,” said assistant coach Zee Howard who filled in for Leeper on the night. “We were down the whole time, and we got up and then we made some ill-advised turnovers but we pushed through and we stood in the gap and we stayed and went all the way with it.
Trailing 41-40, Glynn’s Kyra Page was fouled as she attacked the rim. Unable to connect on either free throw to tie the game, Harper Willis was able to put the team back in the lead with a layup on a Lady Warriors turnover.
Holding on in their 2-3 zone by pressing the ball handlers, Glynn’s Martin Davis came up with a steal with 27.1 seconds to go. Dribbling up the court, Davis lost her footing and seemed to have lost the ball, but Coach Howard called a timeout to settle the team down and come up with an opportunity to win the game.
“It was exciting and for me, it was overwhelming just because having all the former Lady Terrors here and having Mrs. Adams in our presence just took us to another level,” Howard said of the moment. “I was thankful for all the support and as Coach Adams said, parents have to come out and support these kids, and they are looking at the fact that we have not won but we need their support and we need to know that ‘Hey we are here for you.’ I think with our young team, today we just put it all together. We put it all together, we played good defense and we still have some gaps in our offense but I think that’s going to come with more time and repetition.”
Coming out of the huddle and down 43-42, Glynn set its offense to attack the basket. Davis got the ball and was fouled on her way to the basket.
With the gym quiet and hoping to see the Lady Terrors come through, Davis did just that. Sinking both of her free throws and putting the team up 44-43, Glynn Academy set its defense.
Tattnall County inbounded the ball from its sideline and had two shots from inside the key, with a smothering Glynn Academy defense on the ball. As Mayra Sanchez took a one-footer fadeaway shot over the outstretched Willis, the ball sailed over the rim and into the arms of Davis.
Holding onto the ball and hearing the final horn sound victorious for Glynn Academy, Howard pumped her fists in the air and made her way over to behind the teams’ bench to celebrate with her former coach.
“I was crying as soon as it was over,” Howard said as she fought back tears. “For me, today, it was dedicated to my fierce leader Myosha Leeper. Today’s game was for her, it’s not about anything else but for her, because she asked me to come in with her. I’m a former Lady Terror as well and I wanted her to be here and do it together, but we got that first win for her, I told the kids we dedicated this win tonight for Myosha.”
Tattnall 56
Glynn boys 54
After coming through a celebratory high of the Lady Terrors winning and honoring Coach Adams between games, the undefeated Terrors took the court in hopes of staying undefeated.
Just like the girls, Coach Terrance Haywood and his team were familiar with Tattnall County having played them a few weeks prior in a scrimmage.
Seeing a few players for the first time when the game counted, the Terrors struggled to adapt to the immense pressure and athleticism the Warriors brought onto the court.
Leading 14-13 after one quarter thanks to Shane Payne, Glynn Academy had to fight tooth and nail through the final three quarters to have a chance to win the game.
As the two teams went back-and-forth with the lead and even got edgy at times with jawing going between the two teams, the game came down to the final seconds.
Down 56-52 with 46 seconds to go, Glynn Academy’s Tyi Ivey drove into the lane through two Tattnall defenders and made his off-balanced layup through contact as he crashed to the floor to put the team down two with 32 seconds left.
Glynn Academy called a defense after the made basket to set its defense in position to cause a possible turnover before reverting to an eventual foul on a one-and-one situation.
Fouling the right Warrior, his shot rimmed out, and Glynn Academy pushed the ball up the floor as the clock ran down from 15 seconds.
Trying to run a play to free up an open look, Payne eventually had the ball in his hands 25 feet from the basket and was closely monitored by two Warrior defenders.
Creating separation with a stepback, Payne, having already racked up 23 points on the night, fired off a shot just before the buzzer.
Falling just short of the rim, the ball landed in the hands of a Tattnall player and Glynn Academy got its first taste of defeat on the season.
“I thought about calling a timeout, but I knew they didn’t have their defense set and they were scrambling around and we could have caught them off guard,” Haywood said of the decision. “Versus calling a timeout and giving them an opportunity to get their defense set, but you live and learn. It’s early in the season and I thought we may have been able to catch them and tie it up or win it.”
Having played one scrappy side in Tattnall, Glynn Academy has two more important matchups where Coach Haywood can learn a lot about his team as they take on Bradwell Institute on Tuesday before opening up Region 2-6A play against crosstown rivals Brunswick High on Friday at the Glass Palace.
“Bradwell is undefeated right now, and Coach Randolph is doing a great job with them and they are going to come in and look like Tattnall. Aggressive on defense and run man-to-man and press you some… We are going to definitely have our work cut out for us on Tuesday. Of course, we will open up the region with Brunswick High. We have a tough week, and we will learn a lot about ourselves over these next few games.”