Early into the season at Glynn Academy, the boys and girls basketball teams had completely different records. The boys entered Saturday’s game undefeated, and the girls were looking for their first win under new head coach Myosha Leeper.

Facing Tattnall County, whom they scrimmaged before the season began a few weeks ago, the contest went down to the final shot.

E-bike sales, service and rentals at the heart of Electric Coast

Ross Smith opened Electric Coast, which rents and sells e-bikes, in March. Initially he opened his storefront in the Glynn Haven neighborhood of St. Simons Island with the idea to only rent them, but since then, he’s expanded, and is now selling and servicing e-bicycles.

Brunswick High shooter threat a hoax

Law enforcement personnel flocked to Brunswick High School on Wednesday morning after receiving calls about an active shooter, apparently one of numerous hoaxes that unfolded on school campuses regionally, statewide and across the country.