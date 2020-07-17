There will be a pair of new faces in the center of the Brunswick High-Glynn Academy volleyball rivalry.
Both programs will be led by first-time head coaches looking to navigate through a global pandemic in their inaugural campaigns.
Although Jasmine Hubbard is entering her first season over the Pirates’ volleyball program, she’s put in plenty of time at Brunswick. She graduated from BHS as a four-sport athlete competing in volleyball, basketball, track and softball, which was the sport she pursued at College of Coastal Georgia and later Alcorn State.
As a sophomore at Coastal Georgia, Hubbard hit .338 with five triples and 15 stolen bases before becoming the first player in the program’s history to sign with a Division I school in Alcorn State, where she helped the team capture the SWAC Softball Championship and earned All-Tournament honors for her efforts.
Since returning to Brunswick in 2013, Hubbard has been an assistant for the volleyball, basketball, and track and field teams. Now she’ll take over a volleyball program coming off a first-round appearance in the Class 6A playoffs.
Defensive specialist Andrea Thompson, setter Yasaira Bosquez, and three-sport standout Makaila Brown will be some of the Pirates’ top returners.
Both Brunswick and Glynn Academy held volleyball tryouts last week as the Georgia High School Association loosened coronavirus restrictions to allow the use of sport-specific equipment and intra-squad scrimmages.
Close to 40 players tried out for Brunswick, and Hubbard will whittle the roster down to junior varsity and varsity squads.
Glynn Academy head coach Emily Wylie is planning for about 25 players to makeup her first JV and varsity teams.
Wylie takes over a Terrors program coming off three straight Region 2-6A championships following a stint as an assistant coach at Lindenwood University in Missouri, where she graduated from in 2017.
An all-state prep player at Mill Creek, Wylie originally attended Armstrong State, where she earned numerous honors over three seasons, including: three AVCA All-Southeast Region selections and MVP of the 2014 Peach Belt Conference Tournament.
In her only season at Lindenwood, Wylie earned All-MIAA honors and notched 336 kills, the seventh-most in a single season in program history.
Returners that should aid the Terrors in their pursuit of a fourth consecutive region crown are hitter Lily Hidalgo, setter Shyama Patel, hitter Kelsy Cabiness and middle blocker Montana Jackson.