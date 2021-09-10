The Camden County Wildcats suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of the Marietta Blue Devils, 40-17 Friday night.
Going into the game, the Wildcats (3-1) had been an offensive machine. They progressively scored more points in the three weeks of play.
However, it wasn’t showcased at the Northcutt Stadium.
Marietta (2-1) delivered the first punch of the night on a 3rd-and-3 from the Wildcats 41-yard line. Quarterback Tyler Hughes rolled to the right sideline and delivered a beautiful ball to Kamryn Perry who ran right into the end zone untouched.
It was the first time the Wildcats trailed all season and the perfect wake-up call for head coach Jeff Herron’s team.
Camden would respond on its second drive of the game. Running back Jamie Felix scored on the hand-off as he walked into the end zone and the Wildcats tied the ball game at 7.
They weren’t done yet as Felix scored again, this time from 6-yards out on a motion run. Camden would gain the lead 14-7 with 2:30 to play in the half.
The Blue Devils responded right before the end of the half as Hughes found Jeremiah Frederick, who shed two tackles and made his way into the end zone for the 31-yard score.
The teams were tied at 14 heading into the locker room.
Camden would start the second half off with a 34-yard field goal make by Ian Pederson and regain the lead.
The Blue Devils would respond and show off their high octane offense as they would go on a 26-0 run.
Hughes would scramble out of the pocket and for the five-yard score and give the Blue Devils the lead again.
Marietta’s next drive would see Hughes connecting with Perry again for the 27-yard score. The Blue Devils would convert the two-point conversion and give Marietta a lead they would never look back on.
The Blue Devils would tac on a few more scores to increase their lead and give themselves a big 7A victory over the Wildcats.
Camden County will look to bounce back after its first loss of the season next week when they take on Oakleaf (FL.) at home.