The state high jump champion, Riyon Rankin had no shortage of top track and field programs vying for his commitment.
But it only took one word from the University of Georgia to secure the services of the Brunswick High senior: Olympics.
Rankin was one of six Pirates celebrated at a signing ceremony Wednesday in the school’s auditorium. Fellow track and field athlete Nick Gray signed with Kennesaw State, while Brunswick football players Jamal Meriweather, Ka’Shawn Thomas and Jayden Drayton announced unofficial commitments a week before the start of the early signing period.
Although Rankin still has the upcoming spring to add to an already sterling resumé, neither he nor Georgia needed to see anything more from the other. Rankin cleared 6-6 to finish third at the Class 6A State Track and Field Championships as a sophomore before leaping onto the national radar with a 7-foot jump early in his junior season.
Proving it was no fluke, Rankin consistently cleared a height only two other in-state athletes have reached in the last 10 years, and he set a personal record of 7-1, which was the highest in the state since 2013 and ranks top 10 all-time.
It was a formality when Rankin won the state championship last year, and now he has his sights set on the national prep record of 7-6 set by Dothel Edwards in 1983.
Understanding Rankin’s lofty goals gave Georgia the edge in landing Rankin.
“I enjoyed myself when I went up there, and the things that we had to talk about, I enjoyed that too,” Rankin said. “That’s why I made my decision.”
Playing coy about the conversation, Rankin finally admitted that competing in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris was something discussed on his official visit to Athens.
From one elite athlete to another, Rankin passed off the microphone to Gray, who never realistically entertained going anywhere other than Kennesaw State.
The Brunswick hurdler took his one and only official visit to Kennesaw in October and received an offer shortly after. Gray thought about his next step for about three weeks before realizing no where else felt quite the same.
“I was talking with my mom, and they were talking about certain things with me, money wise, scholarships,” Gray said. “But when I went there, it was like I was supposed to be there. It felt like I was good there.”
After suffering a torn ACL early in the football season this fall, Gray’s prep track and field career is likely done — his rehab focused towards getting his college career started on a strong note — but he’s already earned a spot in program history.
Gray won gold in the 110-meter hurdles at the Region 2-6A meet last year, finished second at sectionals, and placed seventh overall at the state meet. His best performance came during the regular season when he completed the race in 14.34, beating out NFL veteran Justin Coleman for the best time in school history.
“I never knew that he had the record, so when I broke the record they were telling me, ‘Oh, you just broke Justin Coleman’s record,’” Gray said. “Later on we went to nationals, that’s when he FaceTimed me. I was talking to him and he said, ‘Don’t get your head blown up, I’ll still be you in the hurdles.’ We had a cool talk.”
As the student-athletes prepare for their final semester at Brunswick, they reflected on what being a Pirate has meant to them over the last three-and-a-half years.
“Brunswick is everything,” Gray said. “I remember as a little boy, I used to sit in the stands looking at football, basketball games — used to go to track meets too.
“Just to be there and to come to high school and be in their shoes, I always wanted that for myself.”
Rankin added: “Brunswick means everything to me. I’ve grown up here, and just experienced so many things here.”