A part of the Terrors’ “Big 3” a year ago, La’Trinity Best has flown under the radar a bit at times this season.
That changed Tuesday when the Francis-Marion commit scored eight of her team’s 10 points in the fourth quarter to help lift Glynn Academy into the Class 6A semifinals with a 47-46 victory over Johns Creek at The Glass Palace.
Best averaged 10.5 points per game as a junior, a figure that has decreased to 8.9 points this season with the addition of Talia Hamilton and the continued growth of Zoesha Smith. But she exhibited exactly why she’s a two-time All Region 2-6A first team selection when Glynn needed her most — finishing second on the team with 14 points.
“LaLa is an amazing player,” said Glynn Academy girls head coach Sharnesha Smith. “You’ve got a college athlete who’s relentless. She’s very hard on herself. She has a high expectation, and when she doesn’t meet that, she puts herself through it.
“The good thing that we do, when we come together and we’re talking, I’m constantly meeting with LaLa. She’s dealing with a lot too right now, but you couldn’t see it tonight. I told her she’s going to have an amazing game, I told her she was going to come through and hit some big shots, and she did that.”
Best scored eight straight points for the Terrors in the fourth quarter to stymie a run by Johns Creek that had seen the Gladiators cut a 24-point deficit down to 13 with about six minutes to play. By the end of Best’s scoring run, the lead had ballooned back to 21.
But it wasn’t only Best’s scoring prowess that helped carry Glynn Academy through its worst stretch of the contest, she also demonstrated her versatility in defending from the perimeter to the paint and providing a calming influence against Johns Creek’s defensive pressure.
“When you’ve got a player like that, that’s versatile, who can do those things, some nights she’s going to be on, some nights she’s going to be off. It’s hard for her,” Coach Smith said. “Tonight, LaLa showed why she’s a big factor to our program. Without those shots she hit, without the way she handled the ball, the way she moved, we probably wouldn’t have stretched that lead like we did.”
It didn’t look as if there would be any late heroics necessary early in the game as Glynn Academy scored the first 12 points of the contest and led 16-1 at the end of the first quarter.
Johns Creek wouldn’t make its first field goal until nearly a minute into the second quarter, and it went into halftime with just seven points despite entering the contest averaging nearly 51 points per game.
“I thought we did an amazing job on the defensive end, something we’ve been doing all year long,” Coach Smith said. “We committed to the defense. I told them, you’ve got to let your defense create your offense, and that’s kind of what we did.
“Down the stretch we just made a lot of mental mistakes, thinking of switches and there weren’t any switches there, so just stuff like that we’ve got to work through. But I know we’ll fix it.”
The Gladiators found more success offensively in the second half, scoring 29 points over the final 16 minutes of game time, but much of the scoring was the result of a parade to the free throw line throughout the third and fourth quarters.
Johns Creek shot 27 free throws in the game — making 18 — with 20 coming after halftime. Carson Tanguilig had 15 attempts from the charity stripe for the Gladiators alone. By comparison, Glynn Academy shot 5-of-12 on free throw attempts.
Before Best’s outburst, the Terrors struggled a bit offensively for a stretch, missing multiple point-blank layups in addition to the 41 percent shooting from the free throw line.
Smith was able to carry Glynn Academy through some tough spells, scoring a game-high 24 points, most coming on put backs, as evidenced by her 14 offensive rebounds on the night.
But one of just four teams remaining in the hunt for a state championship, the Terrors know they’ll need to be better if they’re to win two more games.
“We’ve got to clean it up,” Coach Smith said. “Tonight wasn’t one of those nights. Normally we won’t miss that many shots around the rim, look at how many layups came out, but that’s us being relentless.
“I told them in the locker room, nothing matters. You’ve got to be able to think about the next play. You’re going to miss shots. You’ve got to recuperate and just move on. There’s nothing you can do about it in that moment.”
With the win, Glynn Academy advances to the semifinals, where it’ll play the winner of today’s game between Lovejoy and Hughes at 2 p.m. Friday in the Buford City Arena.