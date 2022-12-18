The 2022 Jones Cup Junior went down to the wire on Saturday as many golfers had a chance to etch their name on the trophy.
With conditions testing all 82 golfers on Seaside, one golfer from the middle of the pack made his move to claim hold of the Jones Cup Junior Trophy.
Seventeen-year-old Rex Hargrove, out of Houston Texas, entered the final day five shots back of the leaders, but he knew from his back nine performance on Friday that he could make a run.
“I honestly thought 2 over was the number going into the day,” Hargrove said of the magical number. “I thought if I shot 3 under, I had a good chance. Yesterday on my back nine I shot 4 under so I thought just get through the front nine with pars and a few birdies that would be great. I was just thinking just one shot at a time, make pars and get to that back nine.”
Starting his final round with a bogey on the third hole, Hargrove was able to find his swing on No. 7.
Reeling off five birdies in six holes, Hargrove shot up the leaderboard and knew that if he had chances to make putts, he would strike while the irons were hot.
Feeling good about his final round, the Arkansas commit added one final birdie to put himself back to even par through the tournament and into the driver’s seat.
Having the pin tucked on the par-3 17, Hargrove wanted to go left of the hole but he found his shot sail to the right and about 30 feet away from the hole. Not having any doubts about his play, Hargrove stood over the putt and drilled his sixth and final birdie of the round.
Finishing with a par on 18, Hargrove had to wait for the final group to finish and during that time he felt the most stressed he’s ever felt.
“That was about the most stressful I have been out on a golf course, and I wasn’t even playing,” Hargrove said. “It was nerve-racking and I feel bad for those guys because I know this hole is a beast (Seaside 18), and it’s the hardest out here.”
Beating out Kihei Akina and Billy Davis by one stroke (210), Hargrove not only earned himself the Jones Cup Junior trophy but an exemption into the Jones Cup Invitational on Jan. 6-8 over at Ocean Forest.
“This is truly the best golf tournament all year,” Hargrove said after his win. “This is one that you look forward to and put on your calendar. I think Sea Island does a great job, and it is truly awesome. To think after yesterday, it was a long reach and so it is awesome being here. I’m really excited.”
Excited to go against the best amateur golfers in a Walker Cup year over at Ocean Forest, Hargrove thinks the test will be good for him to see how he plays against them before setting foot on campus at the University of Arkansas.
When asked about giving out advice for future junior golfers that look to compete in the tournament, Hargrove said to just trust your game.
“I was five back today,” Hargrove said. “That says a lot that there are not many golf tournaments where you can be five back and just let everybody come to you or you go to them, I think that shows that this golf course that even par won over three days. Green complexes aren’t super tough, and the length isn’t super tough but the conditions are hard. When you start swinging with tightness and stiffness, you are going to make bogeys. You have to trust your game and know that you can make birdies in the stretch.”