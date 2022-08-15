FINAL IMPRESSIONS: High-flying Brunswick has strong showing in scrimmage

Brunswick High traveled to Darien this past Friday to compete in a preseason jamboree against McIntosh County Academy and Long County in what was the first look of the retooled Pirates under the direction of first-year head coach Garrett Grady.
Lining up in front of a lively crowd at the original Ship at McIntosh County Middle School, the Brunswick varsity squad went back and forth with Long County for 15 minutes before playing another quarter against MCA. Following a quarter of varsity play between McIntosh and Long, the junior varsity and 9th-grade players got some run.
With just three days remaining until the regular season opener against Andrew Jackson on Friday at Glynn County Stadium, here are three observations from Brunswick’s scrimmage:
PASSING GAME PRIMED FOR BIG SEASON
The ground game has proven to be BHS’ bread and butter the past two seasons, but it appears that will change under offensive coordinator Mitch Belker, who has to adjust for the team’s loss of four senior running backs.
Chuckobe Hill (1,037 rushing yards; 17 touchdowns) Ree Simmons (649; 11), Leon Charlton (378; 8) and Pat Leggett (184; 3) have graduated after accounting for 90 percent of the Pirates’ 2,489 rushing yards a year ago, and the three quarterbacks that threw for all 1,613 passing yards and 11 scores are gone too.
Brunswick has put a lot of faith in junior signal caller J.R. Elkins to lead the offense, and the first-year starter appeared ready to answer the call in the final tuneup. The 6-foot-5 lefty flashed his impressive arm strength and touch on a number of deep balls, consistently finding starting receivers Terry Mitchell and Kevin Thomas down the field against both defenses.
“I definitely think the quarterbacks and the receivers played a great game,” Grady said. “That was really J.R.’s first varsity looks, and he was poised and very comfortable back there.”
It’s already clear Mitchell’s electric sophomore year was no flash in the pan as “Touchdown Terry” looked to be moving at a different speed than everyone else on the field. Mitchell won in a variety of ways, catching a short pass from Elkins in the end zone against Long for the first score of the jamboree, turning a simple curl route into a big gain, and catching a deep ball down inside the 10 to set up a field goal as time expired on Brunswick’s 17-0 victory.
Thomas also had a strong showing ahead of what could be a breakout year for the 6-3 senior. Although he only had 12 catches for 188 yards and touchdown last season, Thomas may have taken the leap based on his summer work and performance in the scrimmage.
A 25-yard back shoulder catch and throw from Elkins to Thomas set up the first touchdown against Long, and he made an eye-popping full-extension grab against Long before scoring on a slant inside the red zone against McIntosh for Brunswick’s lone score in the period.
“For Kevin, all the works he’s put in, he really stepped up Friday night,” Grady said. “He had some great catches — I think the one touchdown catch that he had was remarkable, it was a great catch. He really focused on the ball and he made a great play.”
With Mitchell and Thomas leading the way, and a host of weapons in Jayden Drayton, Caleb Butler and Darron Monroe waiting in the wings, don’t be surprised if Elkins challenges for the single-season passing marks of 2,718 yards and 26 touchdowns set by Jamarius Stevens in 2017.
However one of the factors that may slow the Pirates’ passing offense from soaring to record heights could be…
NO. 9 LOOKS FAMILIAR
Hill is on his way to Savannah State, so it was a bit shocking to see a Brunswick running back sporting the No. 9 gliding through defenses in Darien last Friday.
Although William Heck isn’t the rolling rock of muscle that Hill was this past season quite yet, he bore an undeniable resemblance to the Pirates’ former standout in the jamboree.
When Brunswick was able to create running room, Heck displayed a similar smooth, effortless running style and balance of his predecessor. One particularly impressive carry against Long led to a touchdown run by part-time backfield mate Ivan Johnson.
“(Heck) definitely reminds my of Chuckobe, even getting reps as a sophomore with the varsity,” Grady said. “There’s flashes with him, and he’s going to continue to work real hard. (Running backs coach Kregg Richardson) has really prepared him and got him ready for the season and the touches he’s going to get.”
Of course, Heck’s impression of a young Hill wasn’t the only moment reminiscent of last season’s Pirates…
BLACK FLAG HANGS HIGH
It would be foolhardy to predict Brunswick to improve upon a defense that held opponents to fewer than 14 points per game last season, ranking within the top 10 in Class 6A in fewest points allowed, but all the ingredients are there for defensive coordinator Thomas Tedder to cook up another elite unit.
The Pirates’ strength was in their front seven, and the defensive line is set to be even better this season with Wake Forest commit Ka’Shawn Thomas returning to anchor the odd front.
Thomas and fellow returning starters River Creel and Jordan Jimmerson combined for 101 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and four sacks a year ago, and the trio has only gotten better with another year of seasoning. Along with rotation members Anthony Bautista and Donyea Broughton, the Brunswick defensive line made life difficult for the run-based attacks of Long and McIntosh County Academy.
Both opponents managed to break one long run each after wading through traffic in the second level, where the Pirates are counting on Zion Turner and J’Shawn to replace veteran linebackers Adam Mweemba and Staffon Stanley in the interior, but Brunswick didn’t allow as much as a red zone attempt to either squad, let alone points.
“It was definitely a dominating night by our defense,” Grady said. “Coach Tedder and his defensive staff did a really good job in preparing for two different offenses. They got the power T thrown at them, they got the wing-T thrown at them, and they were prepared for both of them…
“Our defense was physical, the effort was there. There’s just a few things we’re going to work on this week at practice to get better at.”