 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

FINAL IMPRESSIONS: High-flying Brunswick has strong showing in scrimmage

  • Comments

Brunswick High traveled to Darien this past Friday to compete in a preseason jamboree against McIntosh County Academy and Long County in what was the first look of the retooled Pirates under the direction of first-year head coach Garrett Grady.

Lining up in front of a lively crowd at the original Ship at McIntosh County Middle School, the Brunswick varsity squad went back and forth with Long County for 15 minutes before playing another quarter against MCA. Following a quarter of varsity play between McIntosh and Long, the junior varsity and 9th-grade players got some run.

BHS jamboree_004
Buy Now

Brunswick High's J.R. Elkins drops back to pass during a scrimmage against Long County last Friday in Darien.
BHS jamboree_011 copy.jpg
Buy Now

Brunswick High's Terry Mitchell makes a move during a scrimmage against Long County last Friday in Darien.
BHS jamboree_013 copy.jpg
Buy Now

Brunswick High’s Kevin Thomas catches a pass against Long County during a scrimmage last Friday in Darien.
BHS jamboree_014
Buy Now

Brunswick High's William Heck carries the ball during a scrimmage against Long County last Friday in Darien.
BHS jamboree_023 copy.jpg
Buy Now

Brunswick High's Jemere Meriweather and other defenders look towards the sideline during a scrimamge against McIntosh County Academy last Friday in Darien.

More from this section