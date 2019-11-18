With more than 100 golfers competing for just four spots, the probability of earning a spot in this week’s RSM Classic in the Monday qualifier at the Brunswick Country Club were slim.
But last year’s winner has proven how great the reward can be.
Cole Miller, Kyle Reifers, Jinho Chung and Matt Atkins qualified for a position in the PGA Tour event beginning Thursday at Sea Island. The fourth and final spot was decided in a playoff.
What was once a field of 102 golfers consisting of those who made it through various pre-qualifiers held last week, and players with conditional status in the PGA, was whittled down to 11 after 18 holes at BCC — Miller, Reifers, and Chung, whom each finished with a 6-under 64, and an eight-way tie for the final spot at 5 under.
Last year, five golfers finished the qualifier tied for second, resulting in a playoff to decide the final three spots. This year’s finish was even more cutthroat as Lukas Guthrie, Andrew Novak, Erik Barnes, John Vanderlaan, Adam Svensson, Jordan Niebrugge, AJ Morris, and Atkins were left vying for a single spot.
Ultimately, it was Atkins who emerged from the pack while the other seven are left pondering what could have been.
“You’ve got to give it a shot,” said Brian Richey, a golfer from Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. “You can’t Monday qualify if you stay home.
“We know the percentages of these; there’s what, 100 guys for four spots. But you’ve got to give it a shot.”
Richey battled through an illness to compete in his fifth RSM qualifier, and at 2 under, he finished just three strokes back from the tie for fourth.
The opportunity to play in the RSM Classic at Sea Island, a course Richey is quite familiar with, keeps bringing him back to the Port City to give qualifying another go, and Brendon Todd’s recent run has only made golfers hungrier to earn a spot in a PGA Tour event.
A year ago, Todd posted the low score at the Brunswick Country Club to secure entry into the RSM Classic. Now, the University of Georgia graduate returns to the Sea Island Club fresh off back-to-back PGA Tour titles at the Bermuda Championship and the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
Prior to last year’s RSM, Todd had only won one PGA Tour event, the 2014 HP Byron Nelson Championship, and he’d notched just 40 top 25 finishes out of 178 events.
“There’s always a chance,” said Daniel Walker, a golfer from Jacksonville, Fla., who finished the round at even par. “Anything can happen in one week that can change your life. It’s a big opportunity…
“There’s plenty of stories you see, guys who didn’t have status got through Monday and got their PGA Tour card that way. It’s definitely a motivator.”
The potential fame and fortune awaiting players on the PGA Tour is not the only reason golfers compete in the tournament qualifiers though.
St. Simons Island native Joey Garber played the first two rounds of the RSM Classic in front of proud family and friends last year. Even though he failed to qualify for the event this season, he’s found a way to remained involved.
“I’m a local guy, so I look forward to playing Brunswick every time I can,” Garber said. “I look forward to actually caddying in the tournament this week for Greyson Sigg, so I’ll be out there no matter what.”