Catherine Seymour took possession of the ball near midfield, where she evaded one defender before encountering another, and then another.
A battle down the sideline culminated in Seymour beating a double team and finding room to deliver a cross to Ashley Burandt, who chipped in a goal to cap off the spirited play representative of the determination and fight Frederica Academy showed Friday in its 3-0 victory over Brookwood in the GISA Class 3A quarterfinals.
The final score belied the strong effort put forth by the Warriors, led by a sound defense that forced the Knights to work for every shot.
Frederica just happened to make the most of its chances early with three first-half goals.
“Brookwood is really well organized, and you can see that they’ve been very well coached,” said Frederica girls head coach Gabe Gabriel. “So their a bit harder to get around and play around, but I think our girls did a good job, especially in the first half, of moving the ball quickly, moving off the ball, and trying to exploit those gaps.”
The Knights jumped out to a quick lead when Burandt won a fight for the ball in front of the Warriors’ net to score fewer than four minutes into the game.
Brookwood dug in following the goal, but Isabelle Slapikas broke through the defense and pushed Frederica’s lead to 2-0 with 22:44 remaining in the first half.
As the Warriors worked to take away passing angles and closing quickly on ball handlers, Seymour’s play instrumental for the Knights’ fight for possession in the middle of the field.
With fewer than 10 minutes in the half, Seymour’s grit paid off on the scoreboard as her dogged determination got her behind the Brookwood defense and in a position to find Burandt on a cross just before the ball rolled beyond the end line to extend the advantage to three.
“(Seymour) is a great player and she comes with a great mentality every day,” Gabriel said. “She’s a joy to coach, so its fun to see her have success out here, because I know the work she puts in. She’s the type of player that will stay after practice and get those extra reps to improve on the things she needs to improve on.
“It’s really fun to see that finished product show itself out here.”
Gabriel felt a renewed intensity from Brookwood and some fatigue hampering his team’s off-ball movement kept Frederica from finding the same offensive success in the second half.
The Warriors’ keeper also put on a solid performance in goal cutting off angles for the Knights’ ball handlers.
Despite the scoreless second half, Frederica Academy delivered some stalwart defense of its own to make sure Brookwood never cut into the lead.
Knights keeper Kaitlyn Todd dove to her left to bat away a shot with a little over 25 minutes to play, and even as Frederica held a three-goal lead with around seven minutes remaining, she sacrificed her body to cover up a ball just in front of a charging Warrior to preserve the shutout.
“I think K.T., and the defense as a whole, do great job of leading,” Gabriel said. “She’s really become a good keeper throughout this and is a real asset to us now.
“It’s really impressive and I’m proud of her.”
The Knights’ win secures a place in the GISA Class 3A semifinals, which will be held at 1:30 p.m. May 10 at Mercer University’s Betts Stadium in Macon.
Frederica will compete against Augusta Prep for a spot in the championship game at 4 p.m. the following day.
Augusta Prep will be looking for its sixth consecutive appearance in the title game, having won four straight before a 1-0 loss last season.
“They’re a tough school, we’ve faced them in the past,” Gabriel said. “We lost to them two years ago in the semis, and three years ago in the (quarterfinals), so we owe them one or two.
“We’re going to try to pay them back Friday in Macon.”