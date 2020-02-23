In front of a packed Howard Coffin Gymnasium celebrating the College of Coastal Georgia’s homecoming and the basketball teams’ senior night, the Mariner women closed out the regular season in style with a 96-51 win over Warner.
Coastal Georgia looked like a team on a mission in the first quarter of its home finale, outscoring Warner 33-10 to end any hopes of an upset from the opening tip in a tribute to seniors Ariel Crump, Lynsey Washington and Tanisha Clarke, who were honored in a ceremony following the game. The lead grew to as many as 49 at one point late in the fourth quarter.
“I think they were really excited about playing for these three seniors,” Hodge said. “This is a close-knit group, and they were just really motivated to send them off the right way.”
The Mariners shot a blistering 12-of-18, including 5-of-6 from 3 led by the most prolific shooter in program history, Solrun Gisladottir.
Gisladottir buried a pair of 3s from well beyond the arc before the Lions had even made their first field goal nearly halfway through the opening period, finishing the quarter with 12 points — all coming from long distance.
Entering into the contest just 27 points away of 1,000 in her Coastal Georgia career, Gisladottir finished seven points shy of obtaining the milestone in front of the home crowd, playing about seven fewer minutes than her season average due to the margin of victory.
Still, Gisladottier was 7-of-10 from the field and 6-of-8 from 3 in addition to four assist.
“She is such a weapon that she doesn’t just impact the game when she is the one shooting and scoring,” Hodge said of Gisladottier. “Even when they lock her down, and the only way to do it is you have to face guard her, it just opens up so many opportunities for everybody else.
“And on top of that, she’s a really good passer and knows how to play, so her impact goes well beyond her ability to shoot the 3. It’s immeasurable what she means to our program.”
Clarke also had a strong stretch to help Coastal increase its lead with a personal 6-0 run. The senior scored 10 points in the first half of her final home game, and tied her season-high with 14 points, five rebounds, and a pair of steals.
On a handful of occasions, the Mariners’ offense would bog down as the Lions focused on keeping the ball out of the hands of Gisladottier while protecting the paint, and the solution often involved Clarke stepping in to bury a midrange jumper.
“Over the last three weeks or a month or so, she has just been really playing hard and has really asserted herself (offensively),” Hodge said. “She’s always been a great defender, a great athlete, solid rebounder, but there’s a switch that’s flipped on with her where she’s just playing outstanding.”
Described as the team’s “mother hen” for her knowledge of each team member’s responsibilities, including Hodge, Washington pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds in her final appearance in front of the home crowd, helping Coastal win the battle on the boards 36-25, and dished out four assists while scoring eight points.
Crump’s box score stats don’t jump off the page against Warner (two points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals) or over the course of the season (4.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.1 steals), but Hodge believes the Mariners simply play better basketball when she’s in the game.
The trio of seniors have been an integral part of a Coastal Georgia team that, at 22-6 (.786), has the best winning percentage in program history.
And there’s more history still to be made.
As No. 2 in The Sun Conference at the conclusion of the regular season, the Mariners earn a bye in the first round of the conference tournament, advancing straight to the semifinal round in Lakeland, Fla., where it’ll be matched up against the winner of the first-round game between Johnson & Wales and Ave Maria on Friday.
Regular-season champion Southeastern has already claimed one of TSC’s automatic berths to the NAIA Division II Championship Tournament in Sioux City, Iowa. The second spot goes to the winner of the conference tournament, and if that’s Southeastern, it will instead go to the second-place team in the regular season, Coastal Georgia.
Effectively, as long as either Coastal or Southeastern win the TSC Tournament, the Mariners will make only their second appearance ever in the NAIA tournament, and the first time since the 2012-13 season.