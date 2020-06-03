Frederica Academy’s youth football camp represents step towards normalcy
Following months of quarantines and protests around the nation, about two dozen kids have been provided an outlet of escape this week at Frederica Academy’s youth football camp.
Beginning this past Monday, rising 1st-8th-graders have spent about three hours each day this week enjoying a fun-filled camp led by Knights head football coach Brandon Derrick and his staff of assistants from the varsity team.
“I think, for us, it’s just getting back to normalcy,” Derrick said Wednesday. “We’re doing a lot of stuff, and we’re trying to keep them separated as much as possible, and I think they’re having a good time. I think even our instructors are having a good time.
“You get out here, the competition, it takes your mind off all the other stuff going on around the world right now.”
Campers looked as if they had hardly a care in the world while competing in a relay race through an obstacle course comprised of cones, a speed ladder and tackling dummies.
But to start the camp, each age group was broken up into teams of six, paired with an instructor, and rotated through various stations. Some drills worked to hone the campers’ agility, others were more offense or defense-specific.
Although COVID-19 restrictions have loosened in recent weeks, Frederica Academy is still taking plenty of precautions to limit the risk of exposure.
“Each kid has their own football, so the only person that actually touches the football is that kid and the instructor, which has a towel and wipes the football off every time we throw it,” Derrick said.
“Then we go to defense, and we do tackling the dummies, and we wipe them off every time.”
Schools around Glynn County have been closed since March 16 and all athletic activity had been suspended indefinitely days earlier.
Member schools of the Georgia Independent School Association were able to begin a conditioning period June 1, and Georgia High School Association will follow Monday, but there hasn’t been a similar timetable announced for the return of youth athletics.
The Glynn County Recreation and Parks Department recommended the cancellation of the county’s summer baseball and softball programs, and the annual Robert Sapp Baseball Camp has even had to tentatively take a hiatus.
Frederica Academy’s youth football camp provided at least one means of escape for children sick of being stuck inside and parents in search of a momentary cease of responsibilities.
“I had one kid tell me the other day, ‘It’s the best camp ever, Coach, best camp ever,’” Derrick said with a chuckle. “And I thought, it’s just Tuesday.”