Never mind terrors, Glynn Academy batters have been straight sharks at the plate this season.
The Red Terrors improved to 5-3 on the season Monday when it hammered South Effingham 9-1 in Guyton in their first contest against a Region 2-6A opponent this year. Tied 1-1 through four innings, Glynn Academy erupted for six runs in the top of the fifth to stake themselves to victory.
It was the eighth time this season the Terrors have scored three or more runs in a single frame. Through eight games, Glynn Academy has scored 34 of its 50 runs (68 percent) in those big innings at the plate.
When the Terrors sense blood in the water, their bats have gone on a feeding frenzy.
“I think our approach has been improving throughout the year,” said Glynn head coach Trent Mongero. “Guys are starting to come to grips with what their approach should be offensively and staying within themselves more…
“Guy are starting to recognize their strengths and weaknesses, putting in work to address the weaknesses, and then when you can get guys putting hits back-to-back-to-back — having quality at-bats really, it doesn’t always have to be hits — but quality at-bats consecutively, and you’ve got a chance to string some runs together, and I think that’s what you’re starting to see a little bit more now.”
That approach worked to perfection against South Effingham. Following a lead off single by Jack Anderson, the next two Glynn batters went down on strikes, but only after 11 combined pitches.
And with two outs, the next seven Terrors batters reached safely. The first three — Gus Gandy, Hank Noonan and Tyler Devlin — tallied singles to load the bases before Spence Hartman was hit by a pitch and Joe Cutia and Tyler Echols drew consecutive RBI walks.
Having batted around, Anderson returned to the plate for Glynn to knock home the fifth and sixth runs of the inning on a two RBI single to center field. It was the third time this season the Red Terrors have scored at least six runs in an inning.
Glynn Academy players spoke about the closeness of the team over the offseason, and its the team camaraderie that has helped the Terrors slip into team-wide grooves at the dish.
“Big innings are better than small innings,” Mongero said. “We’re all about trying to score as many runs as we can in whatever way possible.”
The Terrors generally encourage their players to have at it offensively, but over the course of a season, there will always be situations in which a team needs to simply scratch across a run or two late in a game.
Mongero is more than confident in his team’s ability to do just that when the circumstances arise.
“We work extremely hard on our execution skills which have a lot to do with manufacturing runs,” Mongero said. “We just really haven’t been in a scenario where we’ve had to use them that much.
“Early on, some of those big-time opponents that came in at Baseball at the Beach that we played, a couple of them jumped up on us pretty big early, so you’re playing for big innings; you’re not just trying to get one run. Those scenarios kind of kept us from utilizing that, but I feel confident that we can manufacture runs when we have to.”
Glynn will likely get plenty of opportunities over the coming weeks during a stretch that sees the Terrors play eight consecutive region games, concluding with a three-game series against crosstown rival Brunswick High from March 22-26.
With South Effingham and Statesboro joining Region 2-6A in the recent realignment, there are two fewer weeks available to schedule non-region opponents. Glynn Academy still managed to schedule contests against a couple of powerhouses as an early-season measuring stick.
The Terrors hosted a Mill Creek program that was 14-1 before the season stoppage last year and a loaded St. Johns Country Day out of Jacksonville the last weekend of February during its annual Baseball at the Beach, and even though they were handed their two worst losses of the season at 5-1 and 8-0, respectively, it made for an important learning experience.
“We competed really hard with those guys,” Mongero. “You take some losses early on, and it kind of makes your record look a little stale, but ultimately, fans care about that. Coaches, we just care about exposes our weaknesses and getting better.”
Most of Glynn’s weaknesses have been the result of some bad breaks for the team. The Terrors lost a pair of two-way starters in John Wise Long and Brady Davis to injury before the season started, as well as a freshman that looked as though they would contribute on the mound.
When combined with the graduation of All-Region First Team members Paul Hegeman, Nate Hannum and Hayden Cooper, Glynn Academy has been forced to replace a large chunk of its production from a year ago.
But the goals remain unchanged for Mongero and the Terrors, who are striving to play their best ball at the end of the season.
“We’re very young, literally we have a freshman and two sophomores, sometimes a freshman and three sophomores, starting for us at a 6A program,” Mongero said. “So the young guys are having to figure it out. It’s been a combination of things, but offensively, I like where we’re headed, so let’s see if we can keep it up.”